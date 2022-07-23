AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars DB Andre Cisco is looking to change the culture of the organization, adding that he hopes to step into a leadership role this season.

“Yeah, I’m looking to be a young leader,” Cisco said, via Jags Wire. “Someone that really puts effort towards changing the organization and becoming a winning organization. I think you have some [teams] in the league that everyone knows are winning organizations and I want to make Jacksonville one of those. I’m glad to be a part of it and I look forward to having a big year for them.”

Cisco believes that new HC Doug Pederson and his staff made a great impression on the team this offseason.

“Yeah, it was a great first impression throughout the spring and OTAs,” Cisco said. “We have guys who are former players on the defensive side, so they understand the shoes we wear each day and the responsibility and things we have to do to be in position to be ready for game day. I appreciate the guys we have and I look forward to working with them.”

Titans

Giants CB Adoree Jackson spoke about his time with the Titans and HC Mike Vrabel during an appearance on former NFL WR Steve Smith‘s podcast. In the interview, Jackson revealed that Vrabel simply didn’t know how to coach him, despite calling him smart.

“Vrabel got there and I had to get used to him and what he wanted,” Jackson said on the Cut To It podcast. “The type of player he wanted and the style he wanted. We didn’t gel. It didn’t mesh right. My play didn’t work and the way he was coaching didn’t work for me.”

“It matters because the game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,” Jackson added. “Being coached a certain way can affect mentality and keep you from playing your own game. Good coach. Smart as hell. He knows what he’s doing but he don’t know how to coach everybody.”