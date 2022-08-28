AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman has taken on the leadership role within the team’s wide receiver group. Pittman explained that he prefers to lead by example instead of vocally.

“I’m more of a lead-by-example (type) than I am going out there and start yelling at people,” Pittman said, via Herald Bulletin. “I’ve always believed in building people up. You really don’t want to call somebody out in front of everybody because then that can kind of create that tense situation where it’s like, ‘OK, you’re calling me out, eff you. I don’t like you.’ So I always come up to people privately like, ‘Hey, I think we could do this and this and get better this way.’ So that’s how I like to do it.”

Pittman has already developed a work ethic that combined with his physical tools, could make him one of the best wide receivers in the league.

“I’m just always trying to be my very best,” Pittman said. “That’s why I don’t miss practice. It’s because I don’t want to miss that chance to get better. Each day, you just keep stacking day in and day out, and then after so many years, you go from here and you’re way up here now.”

Colts S Armani Watts will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an ankle injury in the final preseason game. (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor discussed the current state of the team’s interior offensive line after they acquired Cole Van Lanen from the Packers a few days ago.

“They’re still competing,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Tyler Shatley has got a great opportunity. Ben (OL Ben Bartch) had played well. He deserved the opportunities with the ones to continue his evaluation process, then another part of that was getting Shatley a lot of center work, and that’s what we were able to do last week. By virtue of being able to evaluate him, it gave Ben an opportunity to play with the ones, because there are a lot of times guys play well with the unit they’re in. Competition ups as you move with the ones, you want to see if that continues. So far, he’s done a great job. They’re both competing really well at the position.”

Titans

Per Paul Kuharsky, Titans GM Jon Robinson said third-round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere will be the team’s starting right tackle to open the season. He won a competition against 2021 second-round OL Dillon Radunz , who is shifting inside to guard.

Kuharsky adds Aaron Brewer received no serious challenge during camp and should open the season as the starter at left guard.