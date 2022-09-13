AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich didn’t endorse K Rodrigo Blankenship when asked about the team’s kicking situation again on Monday: “Guy had a bad day, does he have the confidence to bounce back? Do we have the patience for him to bounce back? Those are all of the things you work through.” (Zak Keefer)

didn’t endorse K when asked about the team’s kicking situation again on Monday: “Guy had a bad day, does he have the confidence to bounce back? Do we have the patience for him to bounce back? Those are all of the things you work through.” (Zak Keefer) Indianapolis waived Blankenship on Tuesday.

Colts DC Gus Bradley on Kwity Paye ’s two sacks in overtime: “(He’s) a guy himself that wants to develop, to have a few more tools in his tool belt to use in special situations, whether he’s getting chipped or not, so it was cool to see him bring those things to life in the game.” ( LB’s two sacks in overtime: “(He’s) a guy himself that wants to develop, to have a few more tools in his tool belt to use in special situations, whether he’s getting chipped or not, so it was cool to see him bring those things to life in the game.” ( James Boyd

Colts waived K Rodrigo Blankenship . (NFLTR)

. (NFLTR) Colts signed CB Tony Brown to their active roster.

to their active roster. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black , K Lucas Havrisik and K Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad.

S , K and K to their practice squad. Colts released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from their practice squad.

Jaguars

The Jaguars worked out rookie OL Dohnovan West. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing believes that former Ohio State OL Nicholas Petit-Frere is coming into his own and is looking forward to what he can do as a rookie.

“It goes back to [Petit-Frere] relying on his foundation,” Downing said, via John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “He’s shown steady progress and commitment to growth. He’s done things the way we ask him to do them. I believe that his poise, confidence, and his reliance on the techniques he’s learned are going to serve him well. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore on injured reserve. ( Titans placed DLand DBon injured reserve. ( NFLTR

Nate Brooks to their practice squad. Titans signed DBto their practice squad.