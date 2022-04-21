AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, A.J. Brown

Colts

At tight end, Reich said it is Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson's opportunity to earn the first-team job, while they could also still add to the position: "This is going to be an opportunity for Mo to step up, for Kylen Granson to step up. … and then we'll see who we add." (Joel Erickson)

As for free-agent WR T.Y. Hilton, Reich said they will see how things progress this offseason: "[We'll] see how things play out with T.Y." (Kevin Bowen)

Reich said they will see how things progress this offseason: “[We’ll] see how things play out with T.Y.” (Kevin Bowen) Colts CB Stephon Gilmore‘s two-year, $20 million deal includes a $4 million signing bonus. He’ll earn a base salary of $5.51 million (guaranteed) in 2022 with $30,000 per-game roster bonuses, to go along with a $7.96 million salary in 2023, a $1 million roster bonus, and $60,000 per-game roster bonuses. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

NBC Sports' Thor Nystrom, citing a source, reports Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson expects to be drafted by the Jaguars at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a pre-draft visit. (Kyle Newman)

Titans

Titans S Kevin Byard says they’re striving to be the best defensive unit in the league this season.

“Coming off of 2020, the goal was to try to find an identity, find out who we are as a team,” Byard said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “And I think as [2021] went along, we started playing better and better and better and we got dominant toward the end of the year. So I think it’s all about taking that from last year and carrying it onto this year and try to be the top defense in the NFL.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he's been speaking to Brown's representation regarding a contract extension. (Terry McCormick)

said he’s been speaking to Brown’s representation regarding a contract extension. (Terry McCormick) Robinson said he isn’t considering training Brown ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft: “Do not foresee that happening.” (Jonathan Jones)

When asked about his son, Boston College OL Tyler Vrabel, the Titans head coach responded that he doesn't think it'd be wise to acquire him but is excited about his son's future in the NFL: "I don't think that's good for anybody." (Paul Kuharsky)