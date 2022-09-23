AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) said a decision on his Week 3 availability won’t occur until after Thursday or Friday’s practice. (Joel Erickson)

(back) said a decision on his Week 3 availability won’t occur until after Thursday or Friday’s practice. (Joel Erickson) Leonard feels like his back has improved over the last week: “(My back feels) better than it was last week. So just continue to stack the days up and wait for that moment to come and just make a decision from there.” (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor had high praise of QB Trevor Lawrence and thinks his development’s on the right path.

“I think he’s right on schedule just continuing to grow week to week,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire. “He played with a lot of confidence. I feel like he was prepared and confident in the plan of attack and what we were trying to get done, trusted the guys around him, and had a good showing for it.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson believes Lawrence managed their offense well in Week 2’s win over the Colts.

“I just think the way he controlled and managed the offense, his efficiency, getting the ball out of his hand, he saw the defense extremely well, found the right guys in the right spots,” Pederson said. “He did an outstanding job in the game just delivering the football and [he was] very accurate too. It wasn’t a lot of back shoulders or low balls, things like that. He was very accurate with that.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) is “good to go” for Sunday’s game after aggravating scar tissue from a previous injury in Week 2.