AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Titans

Colts

Jeremy Fowler reports that Colts LB coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the Bears staff under HC Matt Eberflus.

Jaguars

Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer gave an interview detailing his time with the team, calling it his worst professional experience. He admitted that he didn’t understand the NFL and simply couldn’t handle the losses.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer told Audacy.com. “What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game and you just keep — I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing, too, where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think], ‘Are we doing everything possible?’ I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games. I just don’t think we did a great job. It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say, ‘OK, it happens in the NFL.’ At one point, the Jaguars lost 20 in a row. Think about that . . . and we lost five in a row at one point and I remember I . . . just couldn’t function. It is different. Just the amount of time you get with your quarterback. Just the amount of time you get with your team. The roster management. How you practice. The number of reps you get before you go play a game, to me, was shockingly low. For example, we would practice, you maybe get one or two reps at something, next thing you know you’re calling it in the game. In college, you never do that. In college, you’re gonna get at least a dozen opportunities to practice that before you ask a player to go do it in the game. So, there are a lot of differences. Used to be in college, the reality is you spend 75 percent of your time recruiting. In professional football, there is no recruiting. It’s all scheme and it’s all roster management.”

Titans

Titans RB D’Onta Foreman was once out of football but appears to have bounced back in the absence of RB Derrick Henry.

“What I learned, first of all, is that God is good,” Foreman said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “That’s something I already knew, but just seeing it, the way my life changed overnight pretty much, it was just amazing. Being able to be back and be in a position to be able to help this team … just to come up short. It just hurt my heart. I wanted to finish it off the right way. I don’t really want to say I proved it to myself – I always felt like that was in me already. I just had to prove it to everybody else. And I think I got the opportunity to do that thanks to the Titans, thanks to Coach Vrabel and Jon (Robinson), and everybody for believing in me and trusting in me and giving me this opportunity and this platform to show what I’m able to do. I’m just so thankful and so grateful. Like I said before, God is good, and I want to continue to show people that I can play in this league. I can be a good running back, and I can go out there and ball.” Titans HC Mike Vrabel commented on if the team would bring Foreman back in 2022.

“D’Onta has an expiring contract, and we will see how that fits into what we are going to do going forward,” Vrabel said. “Those are conversations (GM) Jon (Robinson) and I will have. He was fun to coach. He did a nice job for us, certainly made the best of his opportunity.”