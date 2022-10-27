AFC Notes: Colts, Josh Allen, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich believes QB Sam Ehlinger is ready for his first career start in Week 8 and hopes that his mobility will add an aspect that QB Matt Ryan has been able to bring to the team.

“It’s a big step but we think he’s ready. This guy is special,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “You all know it, everybody knows it. Talk to anybody in that locker room and we’re fortunate to have a guy — really, three quarterbacks like that. Sam, he’s got that about him, he carries himself in a way, and he practices in a way. He’ll be ready. Is he going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense. He’s going to make plays.”

“I told [G.M.] Chris Ballard last week, Sam had one of the best weeks of practice I’ve ever seen him have,” Reich continued. “He made four or five, what I would say to you, are elite throws. I mean elite, big-time throws down the field, threading coverage, putting the ball right where it should be. Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things factor into the decision that he’s continued to do that this year.”

“Sam as we all know, we’ve all witnessed, he has the capability to do that,” Reich concluded. “A lot of guys have won games from the pocket, but when you’re a guy that has the ability that Sam has and you can make those plays — by the way I think on top of it, he’s good in the pocket. I’ve seen that more this season than I did even last year. I believe he can be good from the pocket. So, we can still stay true to some of the stuff that we like but we can do a little bit more with some of the movement stuff.”

Although Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (broken nose, concussion) still needs final medical clearance to resume playing, the linebacker said he’s feeling “more explosive” in practice this week: “Each day has been absolutely better and better. I feel more explosive — I feel like a linebacker. I feel like I have the quick twitch, feeling more powerful in the left leg, being more confident in the left side.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley writes it doesn’t appear the Jaguars are shopping OLB Josh Allen and so far the asking price has been higher than inquiring teams are willing to pay.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said the team released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to make way for second-round LB Christian Harris.

“We try to play the guys we think give us the best chance to win,” Smith said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “Linebacker wise, if there’s nickel, there’s two linebackers that can play. Christian Kirksey is our mike-linebacker playing a different position and Christian Harris is going to play for us. Sometimes it’s just that. It’s a numbers game as much as anything.”

The Houston Texans are fielding trade calls on WR Brandin Cooks and ideally would like draft capital in return. (Jordan Schultz)