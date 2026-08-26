AFC Notes: Colts Kicking Competition, Trent Brown, Liam Coen, Jaguars, Texans

“I don’t think we could really go wrong,” ST coordinator Brian Mason said, via the team’s website. “I think we have two really good kickers that are talented that can get the job done for us, and I think whichever one we go with is going to be really, really good for us.”

“We’re going to put pressure on those guys and kick a little bit more this week than we would in a normal game week,” Mason added. “And obviously we’ll still split their reps in the game, which will be determined based on how they kick throughout the week in practice on Tuesday and Thursday.”

“We have two really good kickers,” Mason concluded. “We’re not going to judge somebody on one day or judge somebody in the first two weeks. We’re going to see how do they progress through training camp, and who do we believe can be the best starting kicker for us for 17 regular season games, and then hopefully into the playoffs, right? So, that’s not just based on statistics. It’s based on hey, who’s kicking the best right now that we think can kick the best over the entire regular season.”

Colts CB Mooney Ward (back) said he expects to ramp up in practice, but his injury will need to be “managed” throughout the season. Regardless, he plans to be available for Week 1, per Stephen Holder.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen admitted that leaving the Rams was one of the biggest mistakes he made throughout his career and said that he was chasing money.

“I leave and they win the Super Bowl,” Coen said, via Rams Wire. “And now he calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey, Kevin O’Connell’s going to get the Vikings job. I’d love for you to come back as the OC.’ I was just an assistant position coach there. I was the assistant quarterbacks coach. That was, again, another honor of a lifetime. I’m like, ‘I can’t pass that up’. And it ends up being our hardest year, and the most challenging year. And that was probably one of my biggest regrets. In this profession, you ask about movements and what goes into that. Sean, at that time in ’22, we had that tough year, won five games, and weren’t really quite sure what he was going to do, maybe, in ways. And Kentucky called back, and we had just loved it there. It was beautiful, it was amazing, we had our first child there. Kind of chased some money a little bit. And also, an ego decision, I think, was I wasn’t calling plays in L.A. I knew what I was getting into, but I did miss that. And not just calling plays but leading – like, leading your way. And that was my biggest regret going back to Kentucky in ’23, because you know what? I thought it was an opportunity – hadn’t lost a lot in my career. Like, I didn’t have a ton of losing seasons or be on a ton of bad teams. I had been on some. I thought it was just a great opportunity to stick something out with a friend and an organization that gave you your first opp that I missed, that I walked away from when it was hard and went to a familiar place that I had success. Looking at it, immediately got back in that spring and yeah, I had some regret. I didn’t feel great about myself, about the decision I made. At the end of the day, I probably wouldn’t have gotten Tampa if I hadn’t gone there. It did work out in the end, but it was my biggest regret of moves in my career.”

Texans

Veteran OT Trent Brown enters his second year with the Texans after missing last year’s training camp and appearing in just seven games in 2025. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said it’s been “valuable” to have Brown available, and he’s looked good this offseason.

“It’s been valuable to us to have Trent at this time,” Ryans said, via TexansWire. “We didn’t have Trent, he wasn’t able to go through Training Camp. I know for anybody who’s able to go through camp and get those reps, it’s only going to be beneficial for you to come to the season and Trent has done a good job. We see if you look at the runs and when we’re out there, if you’re running behind Trent, there’s going to be a lane and that’s what he does. He moves people with ease. It’s hard to get around him. In pass rush, it’s hard to go through him. He’s one of the better guys with his size and his ability. I think the quarterback likes him and also the running backs like running behind him because he provides that kind of lane for us.”