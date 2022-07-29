AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods

Colts

New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer.

“You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr isn’t “necessarily limited” but he missed almost a full season with his Lisfranc surgery in 2021, and he still has some things to face physically. (Brooks Kubena)

said first-round CB isn’t “necessarily limited” but he missed almost a full season with his Lisfranc surgery in 2021, and he still has some things to face physically. (Brooks Kubena) Texans HC Lovie Smith said QB Davis Mills has taken control of the team and is “the leader” of this team. (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL) told reporters that he’s working to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1,” Woods said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “If coach asks me to go out there (in the preseason), I’ll be ready to go. But really, it’s just being ready for Week 1.”

It’s unlikely Woods will suit up during the preseason, but he’s been able to work to develop a connection with QB Ryan Tannehill while learning a new offense.

“It’s more so just go and push it,” Woods said of trusting his left knee. “It’s strong enough. It’s repaired. It’s healed. It’s more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that’s what I’m trying to do.”