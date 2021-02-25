AFC Notes: Colts, Ravens, Texans

Colts
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Raiders WR Nelson Agholor as a potential strong free-agent fit for the Colts as he had one of his best seasons in Philadelphia with Colts HC Frank Reich calling the plays and QB Carson Wentz throwing the ball.
- Because the trade can’t become official until the start of the league year, Reich couldn’t comment specifically on Wentz. It’s not hard to draw the line between certain comments in Thursday’s presser, though: “Getting good QB play is something that is necessary to win a world championship. And in this franchise the standard has been set… We need to continue to have that kind of play.” (Stephen Holder)
- Regarding a player’s confidence, Wentz or otherwise, Reach said: “Everybody loses confidence for a moment. … The way to rebuild it is to go back to the basics, and rebuild it one step at a time.” (Joel Erickson)
- Reich reiterated that moving G Quenton Nelson to left tackle is something that is potentially on the table: “I think the discussion with Quenton, Quenton wants to do whatever’s best for the team, and he trusts that we’ll make what we believe is the best decision. … We want to get the best five guys on the field at the best positions for those guys.” (Erickson)
- Colts RB Marlon Mack, a pending unrestricted free agent, has continued to work out at the Colts’ facility while rehabbing his torn Achilles. (Zak Keefer)
- Reich is hopeful Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, also an unrestricted free agent, will be back in Indianapolis: “I think we’re all hoping there’s a way T.Y. can end his career as a Colt… But we understand there’s a business side to it… I hope the business side can get worked out so he can end his career as a Colt.” (Holder)
- The Colts are interested in re-signing DL Denico Autry but he’s also expected to have a healthy market with multiple teams interested should he reach free agency. (Matt Verderame)
- The Colts met with Iowa TE Shaun Beyer at the College Gridiron Showcase. (Zach Hicks)
- Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir had virtual meetings with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec lists LB Chris Board, OLB Tyus Bowser, RB Gus Edwards, S Anthony Levine, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Jihad Ward and DT Derek Wolfe as players the Ravens will end up re-signing.
- Conversely, he thinks Baltimore will let OLB Matt Judon, OLB Yannick Ngakoue, C Matt Skura, OT D.J. Fluker, WR Dez Bryant, WR Willie Snead and DT Justin Ellis go.
Texans
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports other teams have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers to try and get through to the Texans regarding QB Deshaun Watson.
- Pelissero adds Watson spoke with new Texans HC David Culley but they haven’t met in person yet. During their conversation, Watson reiterated his trade request.
- A high-ranking executive with another team told Adam Caplan: “We’ve talked to (Texans GM) Nick (Caserio) more than once. Nothing has changed. Subject changes when we bring up Watson.”