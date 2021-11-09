AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said he is pleased with how QB Carson Wentz is growing in the offense.

“We’re encouraged,” Ballard said, via Colts.com. “Coming in to — no matter what, even with Carson and Frank’s relationship and past history, we knew there was going to be an acclimation period where he needed to get comfortable with what we were doing offensively even though he had run a lot of it, there still were some new things that we do here that I know he didn’t do in Philadelphia. And also watching him each and every week, watching his confidence grow and watching the entire offense’s confidence grow has been good to see, especially starting to get some more continuity along the O-line, being able to protect him better, all those things have led to him being able to play good football.”

The Colts worked out RB Brian Hill. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

The Texans hosted DE Demone Harris on a visit on Monday. Houston signed him to the practice squad on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB Adrian Peterson said Tennessee was the perfect landing spot for him and he’s glad he turned down an offer to go on Dancing With The Stars.

“That came up maybe like a month-and-a-half, two months ago,” Peterson said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I was still in the mind-frame of it’s a long season, anything can happen. I could get a call at any time. So I didn’t want to make that commitment and have to back down on it. So I just kind of rolled the dice, and was like, hey, I’m going to keep working out, keep my mind ready and focus on football. And when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready to go. And here I am.”