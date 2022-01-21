AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay was in disbelief that his team got dominated by the Jaguars, and ended up falling short of the playoffs.

“The fact that it wasn’t even a close game, I can’t even find the words to describe it,” Irsay said, via The Athletic. “It was nothing I ever imagined.”

Irsay eluded to the team’s offseason approach being centered around a complete buy-in from personnel to members of the coaching staff.

“We have allowed — and I have allowed — doubt, fear and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA,” Irsay said, “and it will not stand. Every walking step this offseason is committed to getting the horseshoe back to where it should be. I promise you, anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in. Period.”

Irsay eluded to changes coming within the organization that will get the team back into the playoff picture.

“We’re evaluating every area and we’ll make the right adjustments for what’s best for our football team,” he said.

There’s speculation that Irsay’s comments were directed at QB Carson Wentz. However, Irsay denied that his comments were about Wentz and insisted that he would tell his quarterback face-to-face if he was talking about him.

“It wasn’t directed at him,” Irsay said. “If I was directing it at him, I would’ve named him…I don’t worry about his feelings. If I was directing it at Carson, I would have told Carson face-to-face. If anyone wants to know where I stand, they can come ask me,” he continued. “I don’t deal with kid gloves in this league, not at this level. If I’m directing something at you, believe me, you’re going to know it because it’s gonna be one-on-one and I’m going to be looking at you face-to-face.”

To put in perspective the level of commitment and buy-in he’s seeking from members of his organization, Irsay referenced an interview with Mike Tyson when asked about how he would fair in the ring against Muhammad Ali.

“He said, ‘Wait a minute, hold on, don’t you dare try comparing me to Ali, because every time Ali went into the ring, he was willing to die,‘” Irsay recalled Tyson saying in the interview. “‘He was willing to die to win. I could never have that type of commitment. Now, there’s only a few (Joe) Frazier and Alis,” Irsay continued. “One of them was gonna die in the 15th round. They weren’t going to give in. It was win or die. That’s what all chips in means to me, and I talked to the guys about that (at the start) of training camp. Now, I don’t blame you if you say that’s not for me. People walk away all the time, and I don’t blame them. But we want more warriors. That’s what it’s about. I don’t shy away from the fact that I’m in this to win.”

Irsay doesn’t exclude himself from needing to improve.

“It starts with me. And I analyze myself and I ask myself everything I can. What could I have done differently? It starts right there. The finger is never pointed at someone else — it’s always we. I’m inclusive in it. We all have to get better.”

Texans

Former Texans QB Josh McCown , who interviewed for the team’s head coaching position, has strong relationships with former players on the roster as well as members of the front office, including EVP of Football Operations Jack Easterby . It is also worth noting that McCown has a good relationship with QB Deshaun Watson , who the team hopes to trade this offseason. (Aaron Wilson)

, who interviewed for the team’s head coaching position, has strong relationships with former players on the roster as well as members of the front office, including EVP of Football Operations . It is also worth noting that McCown has a good relationship with QB , who the team hopes to trade this offseason. (Aaron Wilson) Albert Breer notes that there is league-wide chatter that the Texans are looking to do something distinctly different this offseason, and hiring McCown as the team’s head coach would fit that bill.

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Packers opted to cut DL Kingsley Keke after a disagreement with the team’s coaching staff about his practice role after dealing with a concussion and COVID-19 list.

after a disagreement with the team’s coaching staff about his practice role after dealing with a concussion and COVID-19 list. Former Packers DL Kingsley Keke had three teams try to claim him aside from the Texans, including the Jets, Cowboys, and 49ers. (Field Yates)

Titans



Turron Davenport of ESPN reports that RB Derrick Henry will start against the Bengals in round two of the playoffs.

“It has been a while since he has had contact,” Titans HC Mike Vrabel said, via Davenport. “We are going to have to do these things that will come close to replicating what is going to be asked of him in a football game.”

“I felt great,” Henry said of returning to the practice field. “I just wanted to get some pads on. Haven’t them on in a while and got some contact going.”

Henry is ready to roll in the playoffs despite having a steel plate in his foot and is happy to be back, pain-free.

“I’m happy to be back,” Henry said, via TenneseeTitans.com. “You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you are away from it, being away from teammates and just having that camaraderie and going to work every day and playing on Sundays each and every week. I definitely missed that. I’m just happy to be back and I’m appreciative of everybody that helped me get to be able to be back and contribute during the playoffs. I am just happy to be back playing football. Titans fans wrote ‘Get Well’ letters, and I definitely appreciated that. Just having faith in the man above, and just continuing to rebab and continuing to get healthy and being able to have the opportunity right here. I want to be the best player that I can be for this team and contribute the best that I can. Whatever I can do to help, I am always for it. … I am ready to go out there and play.”