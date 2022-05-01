AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts OC Marcus Brady had high praise of QB Matt Ryan‘s ability to release the football quickly, accuracy, and veteran presence.

“Just as far as he wants to get the ball out quickly, he’s in rhythm, he’s an accurate quarterback,” Brady said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “One thing that he brings differently, he’s damn near a coach in himself. He’s really been, like this week and last week, he’s coaching up the receivers as well. Like, ‘This is what I’m looking for. This is what I except. This is the body lean that I want you to have.’ It’s just kind of a breath of fresh air to hear that so the rest of the room is not just hearing it from the coaches, they’re hearing it from their quarterback. Because it’s really about them as far as getting on the same page and timing. Definitely was excited when we got Matt.”

Brady added that Ryan is helping their receivers improve and make adjustments this offseason.

“When they are able to go throw, because we’re not able to go out there on the field right now, he’s able to go out there and coach these guys up and clean up a few things for those guys,” Brady said. “It’s definitely helping those young guys. We are putting a lot of trust in the guys that we have, right? We have these young guys that we’re very excited about because they are very talented, they just need to get their reps. I think this is going to be an opportunity to get a nice, full offseason that when training camp rolls around that we can give them all these reps so they can be game ready.”

Brady mentioned that Ryan is proficient in involving the running backs as receivers and recognizing coverages.

“(Ryan) loves getting the backs involved,” Brady said. “His coverage recognition to understand, ‘Okay, they’re going to be deep. I’m going to find my back right now.’ In rhythm and allowing our backs to catch the ball in space without a defender right on them where they can become who they are, which is great runners after the catch. That’s just kind of his style. It’s really just his timing, his rhythm and his accuracy is going to help benefit our backs catching the ball out of the backfield.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay mentioned the possibility that Ryan could wind up sticking around with the team for four years. (Mike Chappell)

Texans

New Texans WR John Metchie says he will be ready in July after recovering from a torn ACL saying: “I feel amazing.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Former Titans and new Eagles WR A.J. Brown said that he “wanted to stay” with the organization, but Tennessee’s offer was only $16 million per year that could reach a max of $20 million through incentives.

“This wasn’t my fault,” Brown said, via Turron Davenport. “I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year.”

Brown added that he would’ve returned to the Titans if they increased their offer to $22 million.

“I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown.

The Titans used the first-round pick from the Eagles to select WR Treylon Burks out of Arkansas, who says he doesn’t feel pressured to replace Brown.

“I’m myself, I’m Treylon Burks,” Burks said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Usually, I don’t compare myself to anyone because I’m myself. There’s no other person like me and I handle my business the right way, and that’s what I’m going to do…I’m just thankful for the opportunity that they believed in me to make that trade and believe in me to go out there and represent the organization like it’s supposed to be represented. That’s what I’m going to do. … That was one of my dreams, to also play with Brown. But I’m going to do what I do best and just go out there and play football.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini writes Brown had cut off communications with the Titans and was looking for $80 million in guarantees. He had also requested a trade if the team wasn’t going to meet those parameters.

A source told Russini the Titans’ offer was better than what Brown told ESPN but didn’t share exact details.