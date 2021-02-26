AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich explained that Philip Rivers joining the organization last offseason helped “accelerate” their offense due to their prior working relationship.

With this in mind, the Colts’ addition of QB Carson Wentz could lead to a similar impact.

“It really accelerated (progress), especially in the unique circumstances that we’re in with COVID and the limited offseason that we had,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “It just helped accelerate the learning process of the offense. The relationship that has to be built, there’s a personal aspect to the coaching of players. This isn’t just in a vacuum. There’s a personal element to it. So, anytime there’s a personal connection with a player and a familiarity with the offense and the terminology, and what you’re trying to accomplish and the vision for what you’re trying to do, it can help accelerate. I think Philip showed that very clearly. For him to be able to come in and play the way he did and to lead the offense and the team the way he did, I think it helped a ton.”

Reich notes that the Colts have operated under a year-to-year process at quarterback with Rivers and Jacoby Brissett since Andrew Luck retired. Now with Wentz as their starter, Reich is hoping to find their “long-term answer” at the position.

“Continuity, we all understand, is important, I just think for our whole team,” Reich said. “In one respect, we feel like we’re going to play whatever cards we’re dealt and we’re going to play the cards well. So, if we keep having a different starting quarterback every year, you do what you have to do. But obviously, the moves that we make in free agency are going to be designed to have a longer-term answer. That’s always been the goal: To have a longer-term answer at that position that you can build around and grow. Because as you grow as an offense, the quarterback is so central with the offense going through him, that being able to grow year by year is an important aspect of that. So, that is certainly in our vision and our plans.”

Texans

Ian Rapoport reports that none of his sources believe that Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson will be traded, despite the fact that Watson reiterated his trade request to the organization and new HC David Culley.

Titans