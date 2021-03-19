AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay said there is a possibility for them to re-sign veteran free-agent WR T.Y. Hilton.

“I think there’s going to be an opportunity to have TY back … I know I’d love to see him back. He’s been one of the most loved Colts players we’ve had … we’d love to have him back, but it has to fit within the context of the roster,” said Hilton, via Keefer.

As for the return of Colts RB Marlon Mack, Irsay said they are excited about the veteran sticking around and they “think the world of him.”

“Really excited about having Marlon Mack back. Really think the world of him. He’s a great football player,” said Irsay, via George Bremer.

Irsay mentioned that they would “ideally” find their replacement for LT Anthony Costanzo in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It would be excellent to see one there in the draft,” said Irsay, via Kevin Bowen.

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts will likely sign a free-agent backup offensive tackle in the coming days.

Keefer mentions OTs Roderick Johnson, Julie’n Davenport, and Jason Spriggs as potential options to keep an eye on.

Mike Silver reports that the Colts were also in the running to sign TE Kyle Rudolph before he agreed to a deal with the Giants.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that multiple teams are still “extremely interested” in trading for Deshaun Watson, and are “actively monitoring” the sexual assault allegations made against him.

The Texans signed LB Tae Davis to a one-year, $1.25M contract that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, a $1M salary ($150,000 guaranteed), up to $150,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $150,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

