AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton said that he almost signed with the Ravens, who were making a strong offer for him. In the end, he chose to re-sign with Indianapolis where he will likely finish out his career.

“I was almost gone,” Hilton said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “I’d been talking to [the Ravens] the whole time. They came in and made a great push at the end. They wanted to get it done.”

Stephen Holder of The Athletic spoke to a source who mentioned that it’s possible the Colts consider moving Braden Smith to left tackle in 2021 if they don’t get left tackle option in the draft.

Holder says this might be a more likely scenario than moving Quenton Nelson to left tackle.

Colts' LT Sam Tevi's one-year, $2.51 million contract has a max value of $3.1 million with $1 million guaranteed. It also includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.5 million ($500,000 guaranteed), up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $1 million in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans’ new QB Tyrod Taylor ‘s one-year deal carries a base value of $5.5 million and can increase up to $12.5 million. He receives a $2.5 million signing bonus, a base salary of $2.5 million, and can earn up to $6.5 million through playing time, playoffs, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans' new LB Hardy Nickerson's one-year, $1.1 million deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, a $990,000 base salary, and can receive up to $60,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans LS Jon Weeks' one-year, $1.212 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $112,500 of his $1.075 million salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans’ recently signed CB Kevin Johnson said he is eager to prove that he is still a successful defensive back in the NFL.

“(I’ve learned) a lot of lessons over the course of my career,” Johnson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “You learn from all the lessons that you go through in life. I still think very highly of myself as a player, and I am looking to prove that this season.”

Johnson called himself an “all-around corner” given his ability to play on the outside, inside, man-to-man, and zone coverage. “I just think I am an all-around corner,” Johnson said. “I think I can cover, I can play inside, I can play outside, man-to-man coverage, zone coverage. I like to play physical. Basically I try to do it all, try to be an impact player, that’s my style.” Johnson added that he is excited to team with Titans’ new CB Janoris Jenkins. “Janoris Jenkins is a guy I have been watching a lot throughout my career,” Johnson said. “He is a very accomplished cornerback in this league, someone I am looking forward to getting to work with. I am excited to get to work and meet my new teammates. I am looking forward to helping the team the best way I can.” Titans’ new WR Josh Reynolds said singing Tennessee “made the most sense” for him and feels that he can fill in for the role vacated by WR Corey Davis. “It just kind of made the most sense to me and the family at the point of my career I’m in. With Corey Davis leaving, I think I can go in and fit that role pretty good,” said Reynolds, via Terry McCormick. Reynolds said the Titans’ offense under new OC Todd Downing will be “almost exactly the same” as his former team. “Titans offense is almost exactly the same as #Rams with zone runs and play action. Should be plug and play. Maybe I’ll get a couple more deep balls than I did there. I’m ready to go,” said Reynolds, via Terry McCormick.