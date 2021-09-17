AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts have not discussed putting OT Braden Smith (foot) on the injured reserve. Keefer points out that this likely means Smith could be back within three weeks.

for Week 2: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), T Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)

Texans

Regarding the Texans’ Week 2 matchup against the Browns, QB Tyrod Taylor said he’s excited to play his former team in Cleveland despite only playing in three games for the organization in 2018 before suffering an injury.

“I mean, any time you get a chance to play against your former team, it’s definitely an opportunity for you to showcase how you’ve progressed as a player,” Taylor said, via Kevin PAtra of Around the NFL. “Obviously, those guys spent more time in Cleveland than I did. I was there for a year and started for three games, got hurt in the third one. Everybody’s story is different.”

Despite feeling excited to play at FirstEnergy Stadium, Taylor doesn’t want to make a big deal about facing the Browns and wants to focus on executing.

“Am I excited to go back? Yes, I am. But it’s not about me, it’s about our team here and us working hard throughout this week and us executing on Sunday. It’s never about me or my feelings when it comes going to play against previous teams. Yes, that is part of it, but I’m not going to make a big deal about it. It’s about me executing at a high level this weekend as well as everyone else in the locker room.”

Taylor reiterated that he “grew as a person” during that 2018 season in Cleveland.

“I mean, obviously, it didn’t end the way that I wanted it to end,” Taylor said. “But I think I grew as a person during that year, dealing with adversity, also becoming more of a vocal leader than I had before up until that time. Their team that we had in Cleveland in ’18 was fairly young, so you had to find different ways to lead. Of course, at the time, I want to say I was 28, I think I was like the third oldest on the team. Guys looked at me as the oldest guy, or one of the older players. More vocal at times. It’s tough to remember or it’s tough to take away from that year, but more important, I think it was more on the personal side than it was actually football.”

OUT for Week 2: QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter)

for Week 2: QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness)

Titans

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry knows that the team didn’t play up to their standards in Week 1.

“We know last week wasn’t our standard,” Henry said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “We just need to come out here and focus on being better, being locked in on what we have to do, play by play, and each rep. That is all we need to do. Guys are hungry to be better and just trying to put it together this week. We want to play to our standard, play to our identity, and we know it starts out here each and every day. Each and every rep, just locking in, working hard, focusing on what you have to do so you can go out there and play at a high level on Sunday.”

OUT for Week 2: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder)

for Week 2: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB David Long (hamstring)