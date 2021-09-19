AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts’ HC Frank Reich on QB Carson Wentz’s ankle injury: “Too early to tell. We will evaluate it as we go. He rolled it up pretty bad…it didn’t look good.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Wentz says he doesn’t think his ankle is broken but said he felt instant pain underneath the pile as it got twisted. He also added that he will be undergoing an MRI for the injury.
Texans
- Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills after seeing his first NFL action: “I thought the whole team rallied. They acknowledged they had a lot of confidence in me.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Mills on how his first game felt and his evaluation of his performance: “At any moment you got to mentally prepare yourself to go in the next play. I feel like I did a good job. Can improve on some stuff. A lot to learn from. Overall, I didn’t think I was too rattled or wasn’t ready for the moment.” (Mark Berman)
- Texans’ HC David Culley said it was penalties and not injuries that cost Houston the game against Cleveland on Sunday: “The injuries weren’t the big thing. We had too many penalties.” (Wilson)
- Culley said that S Justin Reid left the game with a knee injury as a precaution. (Wilson)
- Culley was also asked if QB Deshaun Watson could play Thursday, to which he responded: “We’ll have to see.” He also added that he has confidence in Mills if he is the starter in Week 3. (Wilson)
- Culley was not yet willing to rule out QB Tyrod Taylor due to the severity of his injury being unknown but said he thought going into halftime that Taylor was going to be okay. (Sarah Barshop)
Titans
- Titans WR Julio Jones was fined $10,815 for an unnecessary roughness penalty from the season opener and admitted that he took things too far. (Pro Football Talk)
- Former Memphis K Riley Patterson visited the Tennessee Titans on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!