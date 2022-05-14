AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich on the team still considering signing a veteran quarterback when asked about QB Nick Foles: “We’re always looking at who makes this team better at every position. Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign?” (Stephen Holder)

Texans

Texans rookie WR John Metchie predicted that he would be full-go by July and is already running without a knee brace. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis attempted to dispel rumors surrounding the relationship between himself and veteran starter QB Ryan Tannehill. Also chiming in on the situation was HC Mike Vrabel.

“It was never anything negative,” Willis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Ryan’s a good dude. Everything is cool. He had us over [to] the house the other day and gave us a little bit of game regarding what comes with this process.”

“He was genuine, he was authentic,” Vrabel said. “Everybody here knows he’s a great teammate. That (mentoring) is not his job. His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and be a great teammate and help out. That was not any sort of an issue for me.”