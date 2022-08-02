AFC Notes: Colts, Travis Etienne, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts named Dr. Peter Maiers as the new head team physician to replace Dr. Thomas Klootwyk . (Anthony Calhoun)

Colts OT Dennis Kelly is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence answered questions about how RB Travis Etienne was looking so far in the team’s offense.

“He looks like he’s in better shape than he was in our last year at Clemson,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now he looks great, he’s running really well, picking up the offense, done a great job in protections. All the things we’ve asked him to do, he’s done a great job.”

“I think we’re in sync,” Lawrence added. “We were able to throw a little bit this offseason when he was in town, we were able to get together. We’ve always had a good relationship between us, so that’s something we didn’t lose, we still have that. Honestly just glad to have him back. He’s a big playmaker, just seeing him working himself back, you can see him starting to flash more and more every day. I’m just excited, and I think when September comes he’s going to be hitting his stride.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced that both Lawrence and Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith on first-round LG Kenyon Green being the projected starter: (Aaron Wilson)

Smith on TE Pharaoh Brown being the starter: "He's our starting tight end and he's a wide tight end. He can block, big body. You see him make catches every day. We'll have a big role for him." (Wilson)

Titans

AtoZSports reports OL Jamarco Jones went after OT Taylor Lewan before practice and was kicked out of practice by HC Mike Vrabel.

Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard could likely end up being the team’s third-down back this season, according to Paul Kuharsky.

could likely end up being the team’s third-down back this season, according to Paul Kuharsky. Titans OC Todd Downing on third-round QB Malik Willis: “He is physically gifted, and because of that you can get away with things in college. But windows are tighter in the NFL, and he’s learning that. He’s on a good trajectory.” (Jim Wyatt)