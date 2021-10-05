AFC Notes: Colts, Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DT Khalil Davis also had a waiver claim placed on him by the Steelers, Titans and Chargers. If claimed by the Steelers, Davis would have become teammates with his twin brother Carlos Davis . (Field Yates)

also had a waiver claim placed on him by the Steelers, Titans and Chargers. If claimed by the Steelers, Davis would have become teammates with his twin brother . (Field Yates) Colts OC Marcus Brady said neither Julie’n Davenport nor Matt Pryor has “solidified” himself as the best right tackle and that the two will continue to rotate until RT Braden Smith returns. (George Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer spoke to the media in a press conference on Monday, saying that he believes the division is still within the team’s reach.

“The reality is the AFC South is within striking distance,” Meyer said, via John Oehser of Jaguars.com. “This team is a much different team than it was Week One. In a tough environment [in Cincinnati], to go up and play like our players played … I was very proud of them. The team’s a much better team than it was Week One. We just have to keep improving. The reality is when you turn on the videotape from Week One to Week Four it’s a markedly improved team. If we continue to make strides — which young team, new systems, you would expect that. I see it clear as day.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday pertaining to the conduct of HC Urban Meyer . Catch up on all the latest news on Meyer and the Jaguars here.

released a statement on Tuesday pertaining to the conduct of HC . Catch up on all the latest news on Meyer and the Jaguars here. Meyer later said on his radio show that the conversations he’s had with players, staff and coaches about the videos that surfaced last weekend have been horrible: “The fact that I became a distraction, I’ve got to earn their trust back from that.” (Michael DiRocco)

Meyer said it’s up to the team leaders to get everyone back on the same track: “The ownership of this team is with the players.” (Mark Long)

Regarding regaining the trust and respect of the organization, Meyer said: “I admire [owner Shad Khan] so much. … And so, that’s what makes me so angry at myself. I believe that, and I failed. And I’ve got to get it back, and I will.” (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Josina Anderson reports that depositions in the civil cases of Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are being delayed because Watson’s attorney is now involved in another trial.

are being delayed because Watson’s attorney is now involved in another trial. Anderson also adds that there are no new developments when it comes to any potential settlements.

Titans

Crow also said that the team and training staff continue to evaluate OLB Bud Dupree : “It’s my job to have (Bud) ready when he’s ready.” (Jim Wyatt)

: “It’s my job to have (Bud) ready when he’s ready.” (Jim Wyatt) Titans ILB coach Jim Haslett on LB David Long: “He has been a true professional. We are trying to get him more and more snaps. He loves playing football, and you can see it in his eyes and work ethic.” ( ILB coachon LB: “He has been a true professional. We are trying to get him more and more snaps. He loves playing football, and you can see it in his eyes and work ethic.” ( Wyatt