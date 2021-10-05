Latest On Jaguars & Urban Meyer

The fallout from Jaguars HC Urban Meyer‘s activities this past weekend has continued into the start of this week. Michael Silver reports Meyer’s credibility has taken even more of a hit in the locker room.

Silver talked to a few players who have not been impressed with how Meyer has handled this entire situation, from staying behind in Ohio after Thursday’s game, to being videotaped with a young woman dancing in his lap, to how he handled the aftermath with the team on Monday.

“He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.”

“He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared.”

“[Meyer] only apologized to position groups individually.”

After portraying the woman in the video as a random person who was just there dancing, “We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.”

“It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement, saying Meyer must “regain our trust and respect.”

However, it does not appear that Khan is ready to move on just yet from Meyer despite this controversy and an 0-4 start that — for a long list of reasons — can only be termed disastrous on and off the football field.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003. In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

The Jaguars hired Meyer out of a TV analyst job to be their head coach in 2021.

As a college head coach, Meyer has a career coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.