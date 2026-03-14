AFC Notes: Connor McGovern, Geno Smith, Bills, Jets, Ravens’ Draft Visits

Bills
- Bills C Connor McGovern said that QB Josh Allen was involved in his re-signing with the team: “They were gonna let me test free agency. Then our good friend No. 17 kind of got involved and wanted to make sure that this got done.”
- Chris Tomasson reports the Bills offered a contract to Broncos FB Adam Prentice before he decided to re-sign with Denver.
Jets
- The Jets interviewed former Ravens DC Wink Martindale for their coordinator job in January. Martindale said he was “close” to signing with New York, but the final decision was “out of my hands.” New York wound up hiring Brian Duker to the job: “I think it was close. I’ve always respected and I like Aaron Glenn. He’s a good dude, and we think a lot alike on a lot of similar things defensively. But just to be honest with you, I think it was one of those decisions that was out of his hands, and we’ll just leave it at that. But that’s OK. Wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be.” (Pat Leonard)
- Jets’ recently signed DT David Onyemata said HC Aaron Glenn was a “big reason” why he came to New York: “Just knowing what kind of man he is and what kind of coach he is, it was a no-brainer.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Jets’ new S Minkah Fitzpatrick envisions playing the nickel role in New York, similar to what he did with the Dolphins in 2025, per Rosenblatt.
- Jets QB Geno Smith said he was happy to return to New York and worked with Las Vegas to make sure it happened: “Initially I was honored for coach Glenn and everyone over there to even consider me … I had to think about it and weigh my options to see what was the best move and we decided that it was something we wanted to explore. I’m just happy it got done.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Smith on how much he’s grown since leaving the Jets: “Experience is going to be your best professor. And i’ve had a lot of experience since the last time I walked out of that building.” (Rosenblatt)
Ravens
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Ravens at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. Baltimore has been especially connected to Burton. (Tony Pauline)
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