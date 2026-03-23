AFC Notes: Contract Details, Draft Visits, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Dolphins signed QB Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $45 million fully guaranteed, with salaries of $1.215 million in 2026, $21.5 million in 2027, and $20.5 million in 2028, 2029, and 2030 as voidable years. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed DT Matthew Butler to a one-year deal worth $1.145 million. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed CB A.J. Green to a one-year, $1.215 million deal with a $1.075 million salary cap figure under the NFL veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed CB Alex Austin to a one-year deal worth $1.22 million. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed K Riley Patterson to a one-year, $1.402 million deal with a $1.263 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed CB Darrell Baker to a one-year, $1.262 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a one-year, $1.487 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, $187,500 fully guaranteed, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed LB Joshua Uche to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.252 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed LB Willie Gay to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $687,500 fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed S Zayne Anderson to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $752,500 fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed WR Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed WR Jalen Tolbert to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed LS Taybor Pepper to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million in base value, with a $1.075 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit and no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
Jets
- The Jets signed RB Kene Nwangwu to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base value, with $1 million fully guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.25 million salary. (Wilson)
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Jets before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton will meet privately with the Jets. (Nick Farabaugh)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Jets after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Patriots
- The Patriots signed DE Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $36.5 million deal that includes an $11 million signing bonus, $23.28 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2.3 million in 2026, $9.8 million in 2027, and $9.8 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Patriots signed LB K.J. Britt to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, $687,500 fully guaranteed, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Patriots signed S Kevin Byard to a one-year deal with a $7 million base value and a maximum value of $9 million. The contract includes a $3.5 million signing bonus, $6.17 million total guaranteed, a $2.67 million base salary, $40,000 per-game active roster bonuses (up to $680,000), a $150,000 workout bonus, and up to $2 million in incentives. His salary cap figure is $9 million. (Reiss)
- The Patriots have officially named former DC Terrell Williams as assistant head coach. (Mike Reiss)
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