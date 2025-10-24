AFC Notes: Courtland Sutton, Khalil Mack, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

The Broncos continue to lean on WR Courtland Sutton, including in the biggest catch of their improbable comeback in Week 7 that put them in field goal range. Denver QB Bo Nix spoke on his comfort level in having a guy like Sutton and expressed his gratitude to have someone of his mindset on the team.

“I knew if I get a one-on-one, the defensive back’s back is turned, and Courtland goes up and jumps, I know he’s coming down with it,” Nix said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It’s a little bit, you know, the vision I had seeing Courtland against man-to-man, just thinking, ‘Man, this is going to be a no-brainer. I’m going to put this up. He’s going to go up and get it.’ As soon as he left the ground, I knew we just had to get up there and spike the ball.”

“I love playing with a guy like him because there’s no prima donna, he works harder than everybody in the locker room. He runs more than anybody else. He trains more than anybody else. He never complains. You never hear a word out of him, and the way he practices is how he plays, and I think that’s why it translates.

“I’m just super thankful to play with a teammate like that. They don’t make many like him.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Khalil Mack returned from injured reserve for Week 7 after suffering an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Raiders. Mack said he’s been patient with his recovery, but is eager to win games.

“It was a pretty gruesome thing,” Mack said, via Elliott Teaford of the OC Register. “Just trying to be as smart as possible, but I want to win. I want to win football games.”

As for the possibility of taking more snaps in Thursday Night’s game against the Vikings, Mack said he wants to be in every play but reiterated that he needs to be “smart about where I’m at.”

“I love football, I want to play first down, second down, third down, fourth down – all the downs,” Mack said. “At this point, we’ve got to be smart about where I’m at.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Kareem Hunt (knee), G Trey Smith (back), and OT Josh Simmons (personal) are not practicing on Thursday. (Nate Taylor)

He continued: “There’s communication, and I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. So he’s taking care of family.” (Matt Derrick)