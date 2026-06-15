AFC Notes: Daiyan Henley, Patrick Surtain & Patrick Mahomes Contracts, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- The Broncos signed CB Patrick Surtain II to a reworked deal recently, increasing his salary by $5 million in both 2026 and 2027. Denver also converted all of Surtain’s future salaries into option bonuses and added void years through 2042. (Over The Cap)
- It decreased his 2026 cap charge by $4.1 million, his 2027 cap charge by $9.3 million, his 2028 cap charge by $8 million and his 2029 cap charge by $9.59 million while pushing $41 million in potential dead money into void years. Surtain initially signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension on September 4, 2024. He remains under contract through 2029.
Chargers
Chargers LB Daiyan Henley says he wanted to set the tone for the defense by coming up with the first interception of OTAs. He also noted that last season was a trial for him and that he came out stronger on the other side, giving him the confidence to take on any challenge this coming season.
“It’s about setting the tone,” Henley said, via the team website. “We talk a lot about the championship standard, something Coach [Chris] O’Leary is big on is how we do one day is how we do every day, how we do one thing is how we do all things. For me to go out there and get a pick to start OTAs off, it’s something that I want to set that tone.”
“It was a season of battle for me,” Henley added. “Just looking back at that season and knowing I got through it makes me feel more prepared for what’s about to come next. It makes me feel like I can go through anything and be able to come out stronger than what I was when I went into it.”
Chiefs
- The Chiefs signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a two-year extension that will pay him $504.75 million over the next eight years, with annual compensation ranging from $56.75 million in 2026 to $70 million in 2033.
- Mahomes’ contract includes base salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 that rise to $39 million by 2033, along with a $54.45 million roster bonus in 2026 and $30 million roster bonuses annually from 2027 through 2033.
- The deal also contains annual escalators of up to $2.5 million from 2027 through 2033, with $1.25 million tied to winning the Super Bowl while playing at least 50% of the regular-season or Super Bowl snaps and another $1.25 million tied to winning AP NFL MVP and advancing to the AFC Championship Game. (Breer)
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