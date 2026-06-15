AFC Notes: Daiyan Henley, Patrick Surtain & Patrick Mahomes Contracts, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley says he wanted to set the tone for the defense by coming up with the first interception of OTAs. He also noted that last season was a trial for him and that he came out stronger on the other side, giving him the confidence to take on any challenge this coming season.

“It’s about setting the tone,” Henley said, via the team website. “We talk a lot about the championship standard, something Coach [Chris] O’Leary is big on is how we do one day is how we do every day, how we do one thing is how we do all things. For me to go out there and get a pick to start OTAs off, it’s something that I want to set that tone.”

“It was a season of battle for me,” Henley added. “Just looking back at that season and knowing I got through it makes me feel more prepared for what’s about to come next. It makes me feel like I can go through anything and be able to come out stronger than what I was when I went into it.”

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