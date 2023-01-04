AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Per ESPN’s Coley Harvey, doctors received promising readings on Bills S Damar Hamlin overnight at the hospital, according to his family’s spokesperson.

Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition but it appears his condition is improving, at least slightly. The spokesperson added there are no further details but they did want to clarify that Hamlin only had to be resuscitated once after going into cardiac arrest during the game Monday night.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills had high praise for the Bengals’ and Bills’ medical staff for their on-field work and quick action that proved to be life-saving: “It’s certainly not an exaggeration to say that the skilled and immediate response by these talented caregivers prevented a tragic outcome.” (Ben Volin)

As far as the game against the Bengals which was postponed, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the NFL's options include calling the game a no-contest or tie and using that result to sort out the implications on the standings.

The league could also create a “Week 19” with a single, standalone Bills/Bengals game and push the playoffs back a week, removing the bye between the conference championships and Super Bowl. Rapoport notes there was a backup plan in place to do this if necessary in 2020 during the pandemic.

NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said “everything is being considered” with the remainder of the league’s schedule and admits things may not work out perfectly: “Potentially, there may be a lack of equity, and it may not be perfect, but it would allow those who have earned that opportunity to continue to play.” (Dan Graziano)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s preparing both seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson and QB Teddy Bridgewater for the team’s game on Sunday.

“I haven’t even thought about [Tagovailoa’s] playing status. It’s about him getting healthy each and every day,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “And so I can’t really even factor him into any sort of equation until we’re ready to broach that. It’s just really a situation of, at this point in the week — Monday and Tuesday game prep — I’ll be preparing for both Skylar and Teddy, and then proceed as the week progresses.”

McDaniel reiterated that he has no timeline for starting QB Tua Tagovailoa to return.

“Specifically as mandated, I haven’t had a discussion with Tua about when he’s playing,” he said. “Because again, the picture was painted very…from his head coach to the player, no timeline has been discussed with intent. It is a day-to-day process really that, that is most important that we adhere to. And that’s just getting him better each and every day and getting him healthy as a person. So I don’t really have a timeline, unfortunately.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, tests revealed a dislocated pinky injury on Bridgewater’s throwing hand, and his Week 18 availability will depend on whether the swelling subsides and if he can properly grip a football.

McDaniel is unsure of Bridgewater playing in Sunday’s game given he is still unable to throw: “Nothing is more important [for Bridgewater] than making himself available.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets QB Mike White said it is “gut-wrenching” to miss the playoffs as a result of Week 17’s loss to the Seahawks.

“It stings,” White said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s tough. It’s gut-wrenching. It’s all of the above. You can use any adjective you want to use to describe it.”

Although HC Robert Saleh reiterated that it hurts to miss out on the playoffs, he thinks there were a lot of positives to pull from this year.

“No one is hurting more than the people in the locker room, especially me,” Saleh said. “At the same time, I know it’s hard to see light at the end of the tunnel, but there are a lot of really cool things to look at for this season. But right now it stings big time.”

Saleh said he will reevaluate all departments including ways he can improve going forward.

“[I will] look at everything, all the way from the top down, starting with me, obviously,” said Saleh.

Saleh pointed out it was difficult to lose second-round RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker , both to torn ACLs: “It’s a superstar league. When you lose superstars like that, it’s going to hurt a little bit.” (Rich Cimini)

Saleh said they intend on maximizing QB Zach Wilson's potential over time. (Cimini)