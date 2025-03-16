AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Colts, Texans, Titans Contracts

Colts
- Colts’ new QB Daniel Jones looks forward to having a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job: “An opportunity to come in and compete, and I’m looking forward to that… A lot of respect for Anthony (Richardson). Watching him, I think he’s certainly a talented young player. I think the competition aspect of it brings out the best in everybody.” (James Boyd)
- Texas A&M DB B.J. Mayes had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)
- Colts S Cam Bynum‘s four-year, $60 million deal includes an $18,000,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $2,000,000 in 2025, $6,000,000 of his $10,000,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed, while his $13,470,000 and $14,490,000 salaries in 2027 and 2028 are non-guaranteed. He can also earn $510,000 annually in per game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)
- Mike Chappell notes OT Braden Smith‘s revised contract lowered his cap figure from $19.75 million to $10.4 million.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed DT Neville Gallimore to a one-year, $1.27 million contract with $400k guaranteed, including a $100k signing bonus. The deal also has $300k of the $1.17 million base salary guaranteed.
Texans
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss met extensively with the Texans at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- USC LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold met with the Texans before his pro day. He also has an official 30 visit scheduled with Houston. (Tony Pauline)
Titans
- Florida State DL Cam Jackson has a 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year, $1.422 million contract with $1 million guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. The deal has $832,500 of the $1.255 million base salary guaranteed.
- Wilson reports Tennessee signed G Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million deal with $8.745 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus and a $3.745 million base salary. The deal also has up to $15k in per-game active roster bonuses.
- Titans P Johnny Hekker signed a one-year, $1.422 million deal that included a $167,500 signing bonus. Most of his base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Titans WR Van Jefferson signed a one-year, $1.79 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $1.17M base salary of which $670,000 is guaranteed, and $1 million in incentives for playing time and making the playoffs. (Wilson)
- Titans DT Sebastian Joseph-Day signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus, $1.98 million guaranteed base salary, up to $1.52 million in per-game active roster bonuses, and $1 million in incentives for playing time and sacks. (Wilson)
- Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Titans at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)
