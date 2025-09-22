AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Michael Pittman, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that things with QB Daniel Jones are as good as they get, given that Indianapolis remains undefeated despite controversy surrounding Jones and young QB Anthony Richardson.

“You’ve got a guy that’s the signal-caller back there that studies his tail off, looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we’re trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That stuff pays huge dividends in this league, because there’s a lot going on. Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play, and he’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman said that the Colts picked up on some body language from the Titans that looked sluggish and like Tennessee didn’t want to play on Sunday.

“Saw it on the pre-game intros,” Pittman said, via Jeremy K. Gover. “They kinda looked a little sluggish, they were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing. Right then and there we all sat there and were like ‘They don’t want to play today.’”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans called CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘s oblique injury day to day. (Aaron Wilson)

called CB ‘s oblique injury day to day. (Aaron Wilson) Regarding the lack of motion and shifts in the offense so far relative to other teams, Texans OC Nick Caley said it was a game-to-game thing: “There’s some game we may use it more and there’s some games we might not use it as much. It’s week to week.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

said it was a game-to-game thing: “There’s some game we may use it more and there’s some games we might not use it as much. It’s week to week.” (DJ Bien-Aime) Texans LB Christian Harris was fined $11,593 for a facemask.