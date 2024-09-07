AFC Notes: Davante Adams, J.K. Dobbins, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman described how they will handle the RB room with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

“We don’t overthink that,” Roman said, via the team’s YouTube. “They’re both going to play and whoever’s got the hot hand, as I tell them, has got the hot hand. So, we’re going to go with the hot hand. And they know that and they get that. Really nothing scientific.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t worried about the occasional struggles for second-round LT Kingsley Suamataia.

“I’m sure there’ll be some ups and downs as he goes, like any young player has,” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But he’s prepared himself, and it’s time to go play now.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams refuted the statement DeSean Jackson made that he was unhappy in Las Vegas.

“At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact,” Adams said, via ESPN. “I’ve probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever. And I put that on my kids. I’ve never spoken to him about anything.”

Jackson stated that Adams was unhappy with the team’s quarterback situation and wanted to play with a true difference-maker at the position.

“I mean, you’ve got Gardner Minshew, that’s actually been named the starting quarterback this year,” Jackson said. “This year is going to be tough. They don’t have the quarterback that they want. I know they wanted to get a quarterback in that draft, and they couldn’t get their guy. So, obviously, they kind of defaulted to who they have. This one’s tough because me and Davante, we’ve talked and man, I hate to do it, I don’t want to be the guy that’s like, ‘Oh, DJax said this and said that.’ But at the end of the day, he is unhappy. I mean, you go from Aaron Rodgers, then you come to the Las Vegas Raiders and now not only Jimmy G [Garoppolo], you had your boy [Derek] Carr. It didn’t really work out … from the Fresno State days, right? You think they would come back and work everything out and it just quite didn’t work out. So now, I just don’t think he’s really that happy there.“