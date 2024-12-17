AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Josh Allen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Following a wire-to-wire road win over the Lions, Bills HC Sean McDermott credited the team’s chemistry when talking with SI.com’s Albert Breer.

“We’ve had tight teams before, Albert, but this team is, I would say, extra tight,” McDermott said. “I mean, they really enjoy playing, and they really enjoy playing with one another, from a teammate standpoint. And they also realized that we probably didn’t have the focus that we needed a week ago. And the leaders took over and led by example this week.”

Bills QB Josh Allen got an X-ray after the game for added clarity and there’s no reason for concern after the results. (Jeff Darlington)

got an X-ray after the game for added clarity and there’s no reason for concern after the results. (Jeff Darlington) Darlington added that Allen had

Jets

After a near 200-yard performance, Jets WR Davante Adams said Week 15 felt like the old days with him and QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Today was one of those days in the second half, it definitely felt very similar to the way we used to get it rolling,” Adams said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “Being in the huddle with Aaron — it felt (like it used to). Obviously with him being mobile now and not having that (hamstring) nagging on him like when I first got here. Him being able to be on the run like that I think teams are starting to play us how they were when he wasn’t — and he’ll make you pay.”

Patriots

After falling to convert a third and fourth and one on back-to-back plays in their Week 15 loss, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo was asked if a quarterback sneak might have been a better play while taking ownership of the decision.

“You said it, I didn’t,” Mayo said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “It’s always my decision. I would say the quarterback obviously has a good pair of legs. We just chose not to do it.”

Mayo said he isn’t aware of Robert and Jonathan Kraft talking about the offensively play-calling: “I haven’t seen anything like that, so I’m not sure what you’re talking about. What I will say is they’ve been fully supportive of us as a team, and look, they’re huge fans of the team they own. So whatever they say, that’s what they said.” (Doug Kyed)