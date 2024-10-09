AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

After a strong start to the season, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II praised DC Vance Joseph for his style of defense that allows them to play to their strengths.

“He allows us to be more aggressive,” Surtain said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “He allowed me to be more aggressive and hone in on my skill set for sure—that’s being aggressive at the line of scrimmage and being able to make plays. He’s allowed us defensively to shine in our skill set.”

Chiefs

Kansas City improved to 5-0 after a win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. Following their great start, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credited the defense and recognized how crucial they have been for success.

“We’ve won different ways. At the end of the day, our defense is playing their tail off, and I think people are starting to come to realize that even more, even when we’re getting these field goals (that) are keeping us in these games,” Mahomes said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Obviously, offensively we had a better day today – a lot of yards. Now, it’s about finding ways to finish with touchdowns in the red zone so we can make these leaps bigger (and) faster, and then we can really let (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Spags be Spags. I think if we can do that then we’ll continue to get better and better as the years go on.”

Raiders

The Raiders suffered a decisive loss on the road against the Broncos in Week 4 where they switched QBs despite the return of DE Maxx Crosby. Despite his frustrations and outside noise, Crosby is accustomed to the drama and shifted his focus past WR Davante Adams despite their relationship.

“You think I’m not used to this s— going on?” Crosby said, via ESPN’s Paul Guiterrez. “It is what it is. I’ve been dealing with it my whole career, so it is what it is.”

“Davante’s my boy, and I love Davante, and he’s going to do what he’s going to do. Praying for him, wish him the best. He’s not healthy right now. He’s got to get healthy. But we’re focused on the Raiders. … We’re focused on who’s here now. We’re focused on winning. So we’ve got to find ways to do that.”

Crosby isn’t a fan of how the media talks for him and tries to say what’s best for him when they aren’t completely aware of the situation.

“I’ve got to hear these clowns talking online and talking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ saying something’s going on and they’re speaking for me, saying I should be on the sideline when I’ve got a high ankle sprain. These clowns, they’re sitting on the couch talking about what I should be doing. But the reality is, I’m gaining yardage and trying to get right and so I can get back on the field. Everybody knows my intentions, and they try to speak for me when s—, if you speak to me if you know what’s going on, then we could have a conversation. But don’t speak on my name … when you don’t know what the hell is going on.”

Despite the continued drama of the season, Crosby committed himself to Las Vegas.

“Come on bro, you know where I want to be. Do you think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s— tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere.”