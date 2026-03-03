AFC Notes: David Montgomery, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts promoted Ashleigh Prugh from Football Analytics Fellow to Football Data Analyst. (Seth Walder)
- Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Jake Arthur)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Sean Ackerman)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Arye Pulli)
Texans
- NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Texans were RB David Montgomery‘s preferred destination in a trade from Detroit if he were traded.
- Per Jonathan M. Alexander, “the prevailing sentiment” is that Houston wants to have another option at center, which isn’t to say Jake Andrews couldn’t still be the Week 1 starter.
- Alexander names Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum and Panthers C Cade Mays as options, though thinks Linderbaum’s market will be too much to overcome.
- Defensively, Alexander reports the Texans want to get younger at defensive tackle. He thinks they could still bring back Tim Settle Jr. or Sheldon Rankins, but doesn’t expect Foley Fatukasi to return.
Titans
- According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, Saints, and Titans showed the most interest in Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love during the combine.
- USC WR Makai Lemon and LSU WR Chris Hilton met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge had a formal meeting with the Titans. (Nick Suss)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Titans. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Titans. (Destin Adams)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese, Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse, Texas A&M CB Will Lee and N.C. State DT Brandon Cleveland had formal Combine interviews with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Titans at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
