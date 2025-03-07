AFC Notes: Dayo Odeyingbo, Colts, Jaguars’ Draft, Texans’ Free Agency

Colts

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero writes Colts’ free agent DE Dayo Odeyingbo could command a “big payday” on the open market.

could command a “big payday” on the open market. Pelissero could see Odeyingbo receive an annual contract in the $16-$20 million range.

Colts GM Chris Ballard has said recently that the team hopes to add legitimate competition for QB Anthony Richardson. Tony Pauline believes that QB Sam Darnold could fit that bill and said that Indianapolis is a legitimate landing spot for Darnold in free agency.

Jaguars

When talking to people around the NFL Combine, Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley cites an anonymous NFC scout who expects the Jaguars to target the offensive line at No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Offensive line. Lawrence has gotten beaten to a pulp for a few years now,” the scout said. “Their tackles are OK, but they could get better. And the interior offensive line doesn’t push anyone around. I would take [Will] Campbell and just find a spot for him somewhere. They need to get a lot better there.”

One AFC coach thinks the addition of executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, who is a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, will influence their decision.

“How do you hire a Hall of Fame lineman and then have people project a receiver or defensive back at No. 5? They need more big guys who can make plays. If Campbell or Mason Graham aren’t the pick, a lot of people would be surprised. Abdul Carter won’t be there.”

Texans

Although Jonathan M. Alexander expects the Texans to sign two new offensive guards, he doesn’t think Houston will cut RG Shaq Mason given he’s familiar with new OC Nick Caley ‘s system from their time together with the Patriots.

given he’s familiar with new OC ‘s system from their time together with the Patriots. In the end, Alexander could only see the Texans releasing Mason if he arrives at training camp out of shape or injured.

Alexander also writes that Houston is hoping to improve their defensive tackle spot this offseason.

According to Alexander, both free agent DTs Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi are expected to reach free agency and sign with new teams.

and are expected to reach free agency and sign with new teams. Alexander could see Houston signing a free agent DT and drafting a player as well.

Citing two league sources, Alexander reports former Bengals DT Sheldon Rankins is a player to keep an eye on.

is a player to keep an eye on. Other players to watch include Bengals DT B.J. Hill and Broncos DT D.J. Jones .

and Broncos DT . As for the Texans being possible players for Deebo Samuel before he was acquired by the Commanders, Alexander reports Houston’s interest was “minimal.”

before he was acquired by the Commanders, Alexander reports Houston’s interest was “minimal.” Alexander cites a league source who indicated the Texans are in the market for a veteran receiver to pair with Nico Collins, but it’s unclear who they will pursue.

but it’s unclear who they will pursue. Alexander could see Houston being interested in Rams WR Cooper Kupp given he has experience in Caley’s system.

given he has experience in Caley’s system. With Stefon Diggs , Alexander reports they are expected to let him test the open market.

, Alexander reports they are expected to let him test the open market. Tony Pauline reports Texans DE Danielle Hunter could be looking for a contract extension that pays him over $30 million per season after a 12-sack season in Houston.