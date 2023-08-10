AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Kareem Hunt, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports free agent RB Kareem Hunt was called by the Colts prior to his workout with the Saints and was offered more money. He then headed to Indianapolis for a visit with the team but ended up not signing a contract.

Colts RB Kenyan Drake signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $1.165 million base salary. (Over The Cap)

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud spoke about the quarterback competition in Houston, saying: “It’s been very open conversations, very transparent. I don’t want anything given to me. I want to earn everything.”

Meanwhile, Stroud has drawn praise from HC DeMeco Ryans and WR Nico Collins.

“With Stroud, what I’ve seen is improvement,” Ryans said, via Click2Houston.com. “Each day, that’s what we ask from all our players is seeking improvement and that’s what you’ve seen from him. He continues to improve and that’s good to see. We’ll see when games come,” Ryans said. “That’s when you can really judge on where a guy is based on game situations. Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game.”

“Man, he is throwing it up where I can get it,” Collins said. “That’s why we’re here practicing every day, just to get it and get that touch right so on Sunday’s, we can shine, for sure. And I can’t wait for the season, man. It’s going to be great for everybody. Oh man, just continuing to stack days. Overall, just seeing his reads, making plays. The game is starting to slow down for him, because once that line comes, it’s flying bullets. Everything is full-speed. But, you see him, how he’s adjusted slowly every day. That’s why we’re coming out every day. Keep going, growing together.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins has been a “big addition” to their offense and they are seeing “vintage Hopkins” in practice.

“He’s been a big addition,” said Tannehill, via NFL.com. “We’ve seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you’ve seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he’s able to elevate or make the extended catch. So, as a quarterback, it’s been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he’s making the play.”

Titans S Kevin Byard is glad to have OLB Harold Landry back in their defense after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

“It means a lot,” Byard said. “Harold has been there since 2018, a guy that has always been dependable — obviously had his injury last year — but he’s been working his tail off this entire offseason to make sure that he’s right where he needs to be.”

Byard thinks Landry and DE Arden Key will be a good combination going forward.

“I’m expecting something huge from (Landry) this year and, you know, we talk about this pass rush and this defensive line that we have with Harold coming back and obviously adding Arden Key, these guys are looking really, really good during training camp,” Byard said. “Obviously, as a safety, it’s always good to have those guys down there eating on the front seven.”