AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton downplayed the Panthers as an opponent following their Week 8 win and wished they could’ve finished the game stronger.

“I wish we would’ve finished better,” Payton said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I said this, it’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. So we expected that, and we’re going to see a lot better teams.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Denver wasn’t trying to run up the score and suggested that the Panthers “play better” if they didn’t want to get blown out.

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,” Payton said, via PFT. “Listen, I said it [Sunday] night, we’re trying to finish the game the right way. We’re not trying to run up the score on anyone. It’s the National Football League. I’ve been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost, so we’re trying to finish.”

Payton praised his team for playing with a purpose: “I want them to take on winning personality, (knowing) what wins in our league. I say this all the time, confidence is born from demonstrated ability. Do I feel like we are a more confident team in October than we were when the season started? I do.” (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins made his team debut in Week 8 and got off to a strong start by hauling in a first-down reception on third and seven. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has been impressed with Hopkins’ seamless transition in the offense and he spoke on his trust in Hopkins to win his matchups in man coverage.

“For this down, in that situation, for him to run it and be in the right position, it shows that he’s gonna fit in perfectly in this offense,” Mahomes said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

“You see that — obviously I know the type of player he is — but you see that on the field, it shows that if they’re going to play man coverage against him, he’s gonna get open. And I’ve got to give him the chances to go out there and make plays.”