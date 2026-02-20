AFC Notes: Declan Doyle, Brian Daboll, Gus Bradley, Ravens, Titans

Ravens

Ravens OC Declan Doyle was asked about his expectations for attendance at the team’s voluntary OTAs.

“We would expect them to be here and certainly it is voluntary,” Doyle said, via ESPN. “But also, if you want to say that you’re going to win a championship, you want to say that you have championship standards and those are your goals and your expectations, certainly that’s going to take work. That’s going to take collaboration, that’s going to take the beginning of building the relationship with their coaches [and] other players, starting off this next regime on the right foot.”

Doyle wants QB Lamar Jackson to do a better job with the initial play call before going off-script.

“That first play can be more consistent at times with his eyes, with his footwork within the system,” Doyle said. “That’s kind of what I’ve noticed as we’ve watched the tape.”

Doyle added that he’s going to try to marry Jackson’s off-script ability with putting him in a scheme that complements his strengths.

“The quarterback is the eraser of game planning errors or mistakes,” Doyle said. “If there’s something where we expected a certain coverage and we didn’t get it, at times the quarterback’s got to put the cape on and go be Superman. And so in a lot of ways that’s the similarity between their games is that Lamar does have the ability to go do that at times.”

Titans

Titans OC Brian Daboll said that his connection to HC Robert Saleh and having QB Cam Ward in place drove him to choose Tennessee.

“I’ll just say it felt like the right fit, with the right people,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “I obviously have a relationship with Robert, dating back to the New York days. His vision of what he wants to do and how he wants to do it, Mike (Borgonzi) and the vision he has, and then ultimately Cam (Ward) was a big factor. I have a lot of confidence in this young man … and I look forward to working with him.”

Daboll praised Ward for his traits and said that the team will put in a system that complements his strengths.

“He’s a young, athletic quarterback who has accuracy,” Daboll said of Ward. “He can make plays on the move, and do a great job when if the play doesn’t look great, all of a sudden it looks great because of his ability. He’s smart, and I look forward to working with him, and building this thing together, along with the other pieces we have in play, and the pieces we’ll go get. I think (Cam) can do a lot of things, but he’s going to have to put the work in, which I know he will. And, we’ll do stuff that he’s comfortable with.” Titans Titans DC Gus Bradley said he will build his scheme around the players’ strengths when asked about how his defense will look next season. “I think you’ve got to be flexible, because it is all about utilizing the skill set of the player,” Bradley said, via Titans Wire. “So if you see a player that’s a really good blitzer, a nickel corner is a really good blitzer, well, you should have some blitzes for them, if that’s what he does well. So, we’ll take a look at everybody’s skill set, see what they do well, and then try to utilize their skill set along within the scheme.”