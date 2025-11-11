AFC Notes: DeMario Douglas, Quincy Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are committed to OC Joe Brady for the rest of the season. (Joe Buscaglia)

As for the prospect of whether former Giants HC Brian Daboll would join the Bills' staff, McDermott says at this time, that is "not under consideration." (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 10, per Jordan Schultz.

Jets

Jets LB Quincy Williams found himself being benched right after his brother was traded to the Cowboys, but he feels he has shown the type of player he is and that he deserves to start again after a strong performance against the Browns.

He even recorded a sack and borrowed his brother’s sack dance.

“It wasn’t planned,” Williams said, via SNY. “When I got the sack, the first thing that came to my mind was ‘dang, I want to celebrate with my brother.’”

Per Brian Costello, Jets third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas is in concussion protocol and won’t play in Week 11.

Costello adds they will continue to evaluate WR Garrett Wilson's knee injury.

Patriots

Patriots WR DeMario Douglas has embraced a “trust the process” mentality entering the season, and now he feels he can really believe it.

“Now, I can really preach it,” Douglas said, via Patriots Wire. “Trust the process. Everything’s going to play out right.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said that Douglas’s willingness to be a team player and his infectious attitude within the locker room haven’t gone unnoticed.

“The same positive attitude every day, same workman-like attitude, infectious energy that everybody loves being around him, being ready for his opportunity, not knowing which way the game’s going to go and how those snaps are going to unfold,” Vrabel said. “And then, just being ready to play multiple positions and do multiple things. It’s just a great example of being ready to go.”

Douglas has shown himself to be a vertical threat that stretches the field for QB Drake Maye.

“Well, anytime you can get a player in there, in the slot, that can work vertical, can track the ball,” Vrabel added. “I think Drake looks for him when he extends down the field. So, those are all important things. He’s been reliable. He’s created separation.“