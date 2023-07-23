AFC Notes: DeMeco Ryans, Elijah Molden, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

When asked about the Jaguars’ offensive line rotation once LT Cam Robinson returns from his pending PED suspension, OC Press Taylor expects they’ll have a difficult decision on what to do with OTs Walker Little and Anton Harrison when Robinson is back.

“[It’s] a great problem to have,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire. “Depending on the timeframe they give us with Cam [regarding the length of his suspension], or however that falls, we’ll have a plan — a little bit firmer plan moving forward into that. Until then, we’re just preparing every single day for everybody to be the best at whatever we’re asking them to play that day.”

Texans

Texans CEO Cal McNair is already beginning to see the results that HC DeMeco Ryans is having on the team.

“The team is getting better,” McNair said, via Texans Wire. “That’s really what we want to see through this time period. What he says is iron sharpens iron, so, he has the guys working against each other, trying to get better. We’re looking forward to getting to training camp which is where it really gets started for the season. It’s coming along really well.”

McNair added that he’s excited about the potential of the offense and he’s excited to see Ryans fingerprints on the defense.

“I love the offense,” McNair said. “I’m a big fan of this offense. Excited to see the defense come together, under DeMeco. Watching the team really come together is really exciting for me because it’s all about the team coming together and playing great ball.”

Titans

Titans DB Elijah Molden said he feels a certain level of comfort entering the third year of his career but is focused on continuing his development.

“There is (a comfort level), but at the same time I am trying to elevate my game,” Molden said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I don’t ever really want to come in and be lackadaisical or too comfortable. So, what that means to me is learning a new position and testing the limits every day.”

Regarding his lingering groin injury from last season, Molden said he’s feeling improved but admitted it’s been difficult on him mentally.

“It’s been really tough,” said Molden. “It’s hard to explain. I feel like my family and a couple of other people really know what was going in and the deal behind everything. I just want to put it behind me, really. I am feeling a lot better now and I am definitely on the up-and-coming, and the Titans have been really helpful in the transition from rehab to action and now back on the field practicing.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they like rotating Molden to the safety and nickel roles.

“We’ve actually played him in the back part of the field a little bit,” Vrabel said. “I think that will be good for him. It will help him expand that role and expand his versatility. So, he can easily come down and play nickel. He was our [punt protector] on the punt team (in OTAs). So those are three valuable roles for a young defensive player. We need every player we can get out there healthy and being able to use that versatility.”