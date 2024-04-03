AFC Notes: DeMeco Ryans, L’Jarius Sneed, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed LB Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year, $30 million extension with $21.5 million guaranteed including an $8 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Oluokun also has a $6 million option bonus for 2025 and he can earn up to $500k each season in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Texans

After a strong year, the Texans spent $144.5 million in guaranteed money in the offseason to help them become Super Bowl candidates. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans discussed why they spent so aggressively this year.

“I want to upgrade our entire team and continue to get better, and I think that’s what you have to do each and every year,” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “So every year we’ll be trying to upgrade, we’ll try to get better and try to find guys that help our team.”

“[We] are trying to play dominant defense. If you want to win in this league, you want to be successful in the playoffs, you got to stop some pretty good quarterbacks.”

Titans

Titans’ recently acquired CB L’Jarius Sneed dismissed any concern about the condition of his knees.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with my knees,” Sneed said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I had a couple of problems, a banged-up knee before. But I’m good right now.”

Sneed received a four-year, $72 million extension from Tennessee. He feels like he deserved to be the “highest-paid” player in his position following his performance in 2023.

“I feel like I deserve to be the highest-paid off of my season I had last year,” Sneed said. “Things worked out for me and for my family and for the organization, the Tennessee Titans.”

Tennessee GM Ran Carthon on bringing in Sneed: “The addition of L’Jarius Sneed helps us tremendously from a coverage standpoint. We’re bringing scheme fits for what we do on defense.” (Wyatt)

on bringing in Sneed: “The addition of helps us tremendously from a coverage standpoint. We’re bringing scheme fits for what we do on defense.” (Wyatt) Carthon also spoke on the safety position in free agency: “There are a lot of good players still on the market.” (Terry McCormick)