AFC Notes: Dennis Gardeck, Dawuane Smoot, Walker Little, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed WR Trenton Irwin, who spent 2021-2024 with the Bengals. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said they got good feedback on Irwin from Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor and they wanted to bring in players who got “meaningful snaps” in a similar system.

“You have a little bit of a runway the next couple of days to get acclimated,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “Continuing to add competition to the room and guys that have played some meaningful snaps in the league in a similar system. Just the type of person he is that we’ve heard from Zac (Taylor) and those guys in Cincinnati, just continuing to develop the roster, really. So far he’s been a great guy to get to know a little bit and he’ll continue to learn the offense as we go here.”

As for recently signed DE Dennis Gardeck, Cown said they identified Gardeck as a “game-wrecker” during the linebacker’s time with the Cardinals.

“A ton of respect for the player, competing against him two times a year in LA since 2018,” Coen said. “Every time we would go play the Arizona Cardinals, he was on the game-wrecker board. We would always introduce the game-wreckers to the players; he was on there, whether it was for special teams, and then also for rushing the passer and creating some disruption. It just gives us somebody, a little bit different style rusher, special teams demon. He was a captain in Arizona on special teams. He had three sacks in a game last year, and had an interception in the following game. So you’re just looking at continuing to find guys that can disrupt the game in a specific way, whether it’s in a DPR (designated pass rusher) or on special teams.”

Dawuane Smoot is another new defensive end in Jacksonville. Coen said Smoot gives them a “veteran presence” in the locker room.

“Continuing to add competition to the room, consistency,” Coen said. “A guy that obviously has roots in this area and has strong friendships with some of the guys on the team. And then when you talk to guys that maybe haven’t been in this building, with Eric Ciano, our strength coach, who was with him in Buffalo, said he’s a tireless worker in the weight room, on the practice field, consistently going. You kind of had to pull him back at times. That was something, continuing to get a little bit of veteran presence, guys that have played meaningful reps in this league, and can give us meaningful snaps, hopefully. Continuing to create that competition we’re looking for.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OL coach Shaun Sarrett was recently asked about the goals for offensive tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison.

“It’s to solidify the position,” Sarrett said, via JagsWire.com. “Whatever position he (Little) ends up at, to solidify it and go in there and be a 17-game starter for multiple years. And that’s what we see in him and Anton (Harrison). They’re both capable of going to either spot and they’re both capable of starting 17 games for us and going into the playoffs and playing these big games.”

Titans

Titans LB Cedric Gray said he’s going into the second year of his career feeling “a lot more comfortable now.”

“It definitely feels different,” Gray said, via TitansWire. “I feel a lot more comfortable now.”

Gray’s goal for next season is to earn a larger role after appearing in seven games and recording 22 tackles last year.

“Just want to be out there playing,” Gray said. “In any way, shape, or form or fashion. I just want to be out there and contribute and help this team.”