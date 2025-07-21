AFC Notes: Derek Stingley, Camryn Bynum, Dyami Brown, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts S Camryn Bynum is excited to see how the team’s quarterback competition plays out, as well as what the defense can do, as he thinks they have a strong unit under new DC Lou Anarumo.

“I think this is a great scenario for any quarterback to be in,” Bynum told The Insiders. “Obviously, it’s an uncomfortable spot because you’re competing for one spot, but as a competitor, that’s what you want. You don’t want things given to you, so both quarterbacks are in there grinding, trying to earn their way to be the starter this year. Both are looking extremely well and playing well in the spring. So, I’m excited to see how it plays out, but no matter what, as a player on this defense, being able to go up against them, they’re giving us challenges. I think no matter who the team picks, and who the leadership picks at quarterback as the starter this season, I’m confident in both.”

“I just think we have a solid team overall,” Bynum added. “Just every position. You can look and see that there’s amazing players at every spot — offense and defense. And for me, I’m biased, looking at the defense I expect a lot out of us with the new DC, with coach Lou being there and just bringing the defense he’s bringing with the aggressive play-style and especially the guys up front. We got pass rushers for days, we got linebackers, our secondary is looking really good, so I just expect a lot out of us. Just the hunger I saw from every single person during OTAs and during the mandatory minicamp.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen envisions WR Dyami Brown as someone who can attack all three phases of the field and has big plans for him in the offense.

“You look at somebody that’s able to attack the field at all three levels,” Coen said, via PFT. “He can go down the field on the post, in the ‘go,’ in the pylons and be the top shelf, but also you can throw him a screen and he can go and do something with it. I can’t coach that. I can’t coach you to go and make three people miss after you’ve caught the ball. That’s what he can do. Hopefully, he’ll be able to help us at all three levels. He’s hungry. He’s coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that.”

Coen added that Brown will be utilized more across the middle, which he didn’t run regularly in Washington.

“You didn’t really see him work the intermediate that much [in Washington], and I think over the course of this spring, Trevor [Lawrence] and him have gained a little bit of a chemistry on some of those intermediate in-breakers, curls, maybe ‘out’ cuts,” Coen said. “Part of the selling point to have him come here was, ‘Man, we really want to continue to diversify your route tree and have you do more. You’re not just a screen, jet sweep, vertical threat.’”

Texans

Texans CB Derek Stingley believes that the talent on the team’s defense will allow them to lead the league in interceptions by a double-digit margin.

“Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15,” Stingley told ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball. We got some crazy people, then you got me. Everybody is different, so it all worked together.”