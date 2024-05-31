AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Patrick Queen, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

With Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins not present at OTAs, third-round WR Jermaine Burton has been able to see an expanded workload. Burton would rather have his star teammates present to help mentor him, but he’s loved working with QB Joe Burrow through his first professional practices.

“Truth be told, I would rather both of those guys be here right now but I understand how stuff works,” Burton said, via Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19. “If anything I would rather be working and learning from those guys and being around them just as much as I’m doing with the other guys.”

“That’s the man. I like learning how he likes certain things and details on certain routes. He does a really good job explaining how he wants it and how it should be. After him explaining things it’s a bit easier.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is excited to have RB Derrick Henry in the backfield, which gives Baltimore two dangerous runners entering the 2024 season.

“I just get the ball and [say], ‘Go, big guy, go.’ I’m cheering like the fans,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I never had to go up against Derrick ever, so that’s a plus for me, but it’s great to have him in our backfield. [We] have a great line to block for him, and we know what type of player he is, we know the type of defense we have, [we] know what type of skill players we have here. I feel like we’re getting there.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Patrick Queen said he turned down more money from other teams and decided to sign with Pittsburgh because he wanted to win now.

“From all the 15 teams that I was talking to, it came down to like five at the end,” Queen said, via Around The NFL. “It was just like five teams in the mix. Some of them were offering some $17 (million per year). After that it was like, I have a chance to either go win or I have a chance to get paid. For me, the difference was like $4 or $5 million. I’m looking at it like, I’ve never been on a losing team before, and then I also don’t want to be a part of anything being rebuilt because I’m trying to win now. … I’m really just trying to win right now, get that out the way and then get paid later.”

Queen acknowledged the rivalry between Pittsburgh and his former team, Baltimore. He’s excited to be on the other side and is looking forward to the battle.

“That week, the Steelers-Ravens week is definitely the most hype week,” Queen said of past seasons’ matchups. “It’s intense. Everything is at a higher risk. At practice, coaches are screaming and fussing and this and that. Because everybody knows what type of game it’s going to be. … Being on this side now, it’s going to be the opposite. So now I’m going to be on this side doing the same stuff. I know they expect all that stuff now. Honestly, (I) just can’t wait.”

Queen also detailed his personal goals for the season, which includes solidifying himself as one of the best linebackers in the league.

“For me, just solidifying myself as a top-three linebacker in the NFL,” Queen said. “There’s some people saying top three, some people saying top 10, some people saying top seven — whatever it may be — so my job this year is just to solidify top three. No order. I don’t care as long as I solidify myself top three. That’s what my goal is. And what comes with is All-Pro, Pro Bowl, tackles, turnovers. I think turnovers is the biggest thing. Getting my hands on the ball, whether that’s forced fumbles, interceptions, whatever I got to do.”