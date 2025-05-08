AFC Notes: Derwin James Jr., Elijah Mitchell, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos traded down twice in the second round before taking RB RJ Harvey at No. 60 overall. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks Denver’s moves are a testament to HC Sean Payton’s growth.

“(Trading down) probably shows some level of growth with Payton, but it also might give us some insight into some of the things that happened in New Orleans, and why they happened, like trading up for the rusher Marcus Davenport,” one executive said. “There could be more of a healthy tension in Denver.”

As for first-round CB Jahdae Barron, one executive points out that Barron had just one solid year of production at Texas and wonders why it took him so long to develop.

“Barron is a good slot defender but is older (23) and a one-year producer,” an executive said. “With players like that, you have to ask why it took so long to develop and then take into account he didn’t make an impact until he was playing against younger guys.”

Regarding third-round WR Pat Bryant, another executive praised his route-running and catching ability.

“He is a really good route runner, a savvy natural mover with good hands and instincts,” the executive said. “He is just not strong on the jam or quick with the burst.”

Chargers

The Chargers hired Adam Fuller as their safeties coach for 2025 after Chris O’Leary left for the Western Michigan DC job. Fuller believes he can unlock even more in S Derwin James Jr. and praised his work ethic.

“He hasn’t even reached his ceiling, there’s so much there for him,” Fuller said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “And the greatest thing is he wants it more than anybody. Those are the people that inspire you to be better, just to find ways.”

Fuller specifically mentioned his excitement to work with S Tony Jefferson because of his resume and determination to be as good as he can possibly be.

“That’s part of the drive of wanting to work in the best league in the world is because you have people that, there are successful players, and there are successful people. You talk about Tony, he fits in that mold.

“He wants to be the best player he can be, but to see him aspire to be great, I have a true belief that everything is connected. How you do one thing is how you do all things. I think Tony epitomizes that the way it’s going.”

Chiefs

Kansas City signed RB Elijah Mitchell from the 49ers to provide some spark for the team as a third-down receiving back. Chiefs GM Brett Veach compared Mitchell to former RB Jerick McKinnon because of their similar skillsets and injury histories when joining the team.

“(Jerick McKinnon) was a guy that had a great career in Minnesota (Vikings), went to the Niners (San Francisco 49ers), and just couldn’t get healthy, couldn’t get right, was always banged up. We’re like, ‘(Elijah Mitchell is) still young, and although he’s battled a lot of injuries, we’ve always liked the tape,” Veach said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We’ve always liked the person, great kid.’ Similar skill set in a sense. He’s explosive. He has great hands.”