AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals S Tycen Anderson earned a game ball after Cincinnati’s Week 6 win against the Giants for his work on special teams as a gunner. Anderson is rebounding from a torn ACL that ended his season prematurely last year, and a tough rehab process.

“That was the low point,” Anderson said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “Being able to learn how to walk again when you never thought you would have to teach yourself really how to walk. That probably was the low point for me. ‘I can’t even walk right now. What’s really going on?’ That was a pretty low point. My quad wasn’t firing correctly at the time. It was just a slow start to it all.”

Anderson felt like he was on a trajectory to potentially make the Pro Bowl last year and has the same goal set for himself in 2024.

“I’m always looking at how other guys are doing around the league, and at that point in time, I was number one in tackles in the league,” he said. “So I was, for sure, thinking Pro Bowl. And I finally creeped up. I was coming from behind, just like I am kind of this year. So I was just keeping up from behind, just trying to take it better, one step every day.”

Browns

The Browns are off to an underwhelming 1-5 start due in part to a league-worst offense in multiple categories. Despite their offensive struggles, Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski committed to QB Deshaun Watson because Stefanski feels he gives them the best chance.

“It’s important we do everything we can to play good, sound football,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson and RJ Kraft of The Athletic. “I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win and continues to give us the best chance to win.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that he gets the sense the Browns are “resigned to their fate” with Watson and will ride with him as long as they can in the hopes he turns things around on the field. He adds there are no good or clean escape options due to Watson’s contract and Cleveland can’t move on without seriously impacting their ability to field a roster.

Stefanski was disappointed they traded WR Amari Cooper but mentioned it creates chances for other players: “Disappointed when you lose any player. Wish Amari luck. Talked to him yesterday. It opens up opportunities for other guys.” (Scott Petrak)

As for Browns RB Nick Chubb's return to the lineup, Stefanski said they are determining his workload going forward: "We'll work through that this week. I don't have a specific number right now." (Petrak)

Stefanski said they have "multifaceted" problems with their offense and noted their performance on third downs and in the red zone as issues: "It's not just one thing, it's multifaceted. We need to play better." (Petrak)

When asked about Jerry Jeudy moving into Cooper’s former role, Stefanski said they have more than one option at the position: “We have options. We have different things we can do. … It’s not a 1-for-1.” (Chris Easterling)

Watson said it's difficult to see Cooper go: "Coop's my brother. Got to know each other, especially off the field. Definitely tough to see a brother and teammate, who means a lot for locker room, get traded away. But you've got to trust the organization." (Petrak)

Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Jets WR Mike Williams as a potential trade target for the Steelers, though he notes the two sides could wait until after their game this week.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler highlights Jets WR Mike Williams as a potential trade target for the Steelers, though he notes the two sides could wait until after their game this week.

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith (groin) is optimistic about playing in Week 7 after having a good practice on Wednesday: "Optimism is very, very high. Had a great practice today, just got to keep getting better, but I'm feeling really good about this week." (Brooke Pryor)