AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Colts, Jaguars

Browns

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said QB Deshaun Watson will return to practice on Thursday and plans to “make some throws.”

“I think he’s scheduled to get out there and make some throws,” Van Pelt said, via PFT. “So, part of the process of him trying to get back ready to play. It’ll be good to get him out there ready with the guys.”

Van Pelt didn’t commit to Watson returning this week, however.

“I’d hate to say that,” Van Pelt said. “It’s getting better, obviously, because he’s going to be out there today, I’d say that. [We’re] ramping him up, getting him ready, getting him back. We’ll see how it goes today. But, excited to get him back on the field. I know he’s excited.”

Browns QB P.J. Walker will pick up the start again on Sunday if Watson is unable to go.

“Very comfortable if P.J. starts again this week,” Van Pelt said. “I think he’s going to be a week better in our system.”

If the Browns get into the trade market this year before the deadline, Jeremy Fowler says offensive line help is the area to watch.

Colts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts are believed to be among the teams who have gauged the trade market for receiver help in recent weeks.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson thinks their offensive line’s performance in Thursday Night’s win over the Saints was one of their best thus far: “The offensive line really put it upon themselves to keep Trevor clean in the pocket. Other than the runs he had, he wasn’t touched back there,” per John Shipley.

Pederson intends on continuing feeding RB Travis Etienne carries given he has the "hot hand right now," but he will also be mindful of "wear and tear." (Shipley)