AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Diontae Johnson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke about his team losing LT Orlando Brown Jr. to the Bengals this offseason.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Mahomes said, via Myles Simmons. “I still talk to Orlando. We had a friendship off the field just as much as on the field. You understand how great of a player he is. He makes Cincinnati an even better football team so that stinks for us but at the same time I’m happy for him that he got to a good place where he was able to get a good contract that he deserved and everything like that. We’ll still have that friendship, but he’s a competitor like me, so we’re going to be wanting to be able to brag about who wins that football game.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is looking forward to returning to form in 2023 after shaking off the rust of a two-year layoff in 2022.

“I feel a lot better,” Watson said, via Cleveland.com. “I mean I think you guys can see it too in just the way I’m speaking, the way I kind of react with other people around here.”

Watson admitted that he had a lot surrounding him but is feeling more comfortable in Cleveland heading into this season.

“Last year was a weird situation where everything was new and a lot going on,” Watson said. “But having a fresh start, having a year behind me and being able to be around people that support me and love me for who I am is definitely great.”

Watson is confident that he can return to being the player he was before his suspension.

“Of course, it was me. At the same time, I think the biggest thing was just confidence,” he said. “Just being able to go out there and know who I am and show that I can go out there and make every play and be very, very sharp and conservative on those times I need to make those plays and let the other people around me make those plays.”

Watson added that he’s motivated to reach that bar and even set new career bests.

“I’m very motivated,” Watson said. “I’m very excited to be able to have the opportunities to go out there and prove what I have before and even better. And that’s the goal, is to be better than when people last saw me.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was asked about his goals for the 2023 season and it’s pretty clear he is aiming high this season.

“Definitely All-Pro, Pro Bowl,” Johnson said, via SteelersWire.com. “Over 1,000 yards. Over 100 catches. Top 10, top 5. Saying that in the most humble way. Really, that is pretty much it. I pray over my goals. If I achieve them, I achieve them. If I don’t, I just keep working. At the end of the day that is all I can do.”