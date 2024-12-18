AFC Notes: Dion Dawkins, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

In their 48-42 win over the Lions, the Bills offensive line had nearly a perfect game to lead a dominant offensive showing. Buffalo TE Dawson Knox discussed their importance to the team despite not getting the national credit.

“Our team runs through them. They control the line of scrimmage. They’re the tone-setters. We can’t do what we do without them,” Knox said, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “They’re the blood of this team. They keep us going.”

Bills LT Dion Dawkins admitted he wants credit from the rest of the league and talked about using each game as a way to prove they are the best line in the NFL.

“We don’t ever get that credit that we really deserve,” Dawkins said. “But, like, I wish I could say, ‘Who cares?’ Because I care! You know, I care. I want to be stamped as that best left tackle because that’s what I am.”

“Every game is a statement game to really prove who’s the better team, and who’s the better line. I say it with humbleness. The Buffalo Bills are a special, special group. And I think everybody on this team is playing at the top of their game.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins worked out WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Joseph Ngata on Tuesday, per Howard Balzer.

and on Tuesday, per Howard Balzer. Of the two, Miami signed McKenzie to their practice squad.

Jets

The Jets took down the Jaguars in Week 15 behind 198 yards and a touchdown from WR Davante Adams. New York QB Aaron Rodgers spoke on how fun and necessary it was for them to get a win.

“You know, it’s too little too late, but still, special, doesn’t taint it at all, doesn’t steal any of the joy, doesn’t take away any of the fun that’s going to be on the bus just now and then on the plane, and we have another bus back to the facility,” Rodgers said, via Jack Bell of the team’s website.