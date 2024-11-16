AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Mike Hilton is unsure why CB Cam Taylor-Britt has struggled this season and points out they need him to produce as their top cornerback: “Hard to tell. He’s a young guy going through a slump. He has to find a way to dig himself out of it. This team needs him to be our No. 1 CB. He hasn’t played up to that standard, but everybody in our room knows how Cam is and how much he means to us.” (Kelsey Conway)

ESPN's Dan Graziano said team sources in Cincinnati told him free-agent CB Xavien Howard had an impressive workout but the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (quad) is off the injury report and will play Week 11 against the Chargers. (Tom Pelissero)

Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson is also expected to play but he will not travel with the team. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

After recording just one catch in two games since the trade, Ravens HC John Harbaugh talked about increasing WR Diontae Johnson‘s workload ahead of their matchup with the Steelers.

“Absolutely, absolutely. [It’s] the same kind of conversation, and [Diontae Johnson has] been here now for somewhat of a number of practices,” Harbaugh said, via Allison Koehler of the Steelers Wire. “Last week, we only had one practice. That was really where he got a chance to move around, but I would expect that to ramp up, yes.”

Harbaugh understands the importance of the divisional matchup but is focused on how they perform.

“That’s why we say division games are so important. Pittsburgh is 7-2, so that becomes part of the equation, for sure. But in the end, that’s not what matters; what matters is how we play. We go in there and execute, we go in there and play the brand of football that we’re used to playing, that we know that we’re going to play, and then we let the chips fly.”

Ahead of an impactful Week 11 divisional matchup against the Ravens, Baltimore HC John Harbaugh praised Steelers QB Russell Wilson for stepping in and elevating the offense with his improvisation and downfield ability.

“Wilson is making plays in the passing game for them,” Harbaugh said, via Allison Koehler of the Steelers Wire. “He’s done a good job in the boots, the play action, drop-back passes. He’s using the full depth of the field. He’s always been known for throwing the ‘Russell Wilson deep ball,’ so he does that. He gets out and runs around, scrambles around, makes some throws, makes a couple runs here and there, so he’s kind of doing what he’s always done, and that’s always impressive.”

Harbaugh also credited Pittsburgh’s defense, specifically mentioning their pass rush and cornerbacks as the anchors of that unit.

“[Their] defense has been very consistent. The pass rush … Obviously, it starts with the pass rush for them and the run defense. That’s where they start, and then you have to deal with that. Then, obviously, I think their safeties and their corners do a great job of triggering versus the run and getting up there and making tackles, and then, they’re very aggressive in coverage.”

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is a former member of the Titans' staff from 2011-2020, where he coached RB Derrick Henry. Now set to square off against Henry and the Ravens in Week 11, Smith said it'll be strange to see him on an opposing team: "It is strange seeing him in purple just because some of the battles we had in Tennessee. He's the enemy on Sunday, but it was a privilege to coach him." (Ray Fittipaldo)

Smith said they include an offensive package every week for QB Justin Fields: "We've had a package every week. It goes back to the flow of the game. It will be ready to go when we need it. Maybe it will be this Sunday. Maybe it will be next Sunday." (Fittipaldo)