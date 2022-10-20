AFC Notes: Dolphins, Elijah Moore, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets HC Robert Saleh said during his press conference that he didn’t think WR Elijah Moore had “any bad intentions” with his social media post about not being more involved in Sunday’s win.

“We’ve had conversations,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s fine. He’s a competitive young man. Like everybody, when you’re a competitor like him, he wants to contribute. Sometimes, we can think that our contributions are from production only when your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates, the effort that you put on the field. There are a million ways you can contribute to this football team. He’s a competitor and all he wants to do is contribute. So, I’ve got no problem with Elijah. He’s one of our high-character individuals. I love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he’s hoping for will come. He’s just continuing to work.”

Jets OC Mike LaFleur said that there are “a lot of factors” as to why Moore isn’t getting more targets but added that the receiver is still an important part of their offense. (Andy Vasquez)

Saleh said Moore was given an excused absence on Thursday to take a "personal day." (Kimberley A. Martin)

Reports later mentioned that Moore has requested a trade out of New York, but the Jets are not interested in moving him. (NFLTR)

Rich Cimini explains that Moore was sent home today because he was upset and both parties wanted to let the emotions calm down. However, it still resulted in Moore requesting a trade.

Cimini adds that Moore’s behavior today before the trade request didn’t sit well with the Jets and he could now be inactive for Week 7’s game with Denzel Mims starting over him.

starting over him. Connor Hughes reported earlier that a trade request wasn’t made. He later clarified that there was “just frustration with usage” when he originally spoke to the Jets. Although, things changed and Moore later requested the trade.

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry revealed he played the entire 2021 season in New England with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

“It’s something that people might not know, but I played through a shoulder injury all last year and then had surgery after the season, actually,” Henry said in a video conference. “So a healthy shoulder feels good. I think just trying to work through that this offseason, work through that through training camp, trying to get comfortable with it, that was just something I was coming back from. But I felt like it built a lot of strength. I was able to focus a lot on my lower body, as well. And I just feel good. I feel comfortable right now. Feeling strong. Definitely in the trenches feeling good.”

“It’s been a lot better than last year,” Henry added. “A lot better than earlier in the season, too. I feel like probably the last four weeks, I’ve really focused on it. I’ve tried to spend a little bit more extra time on it, too, realizing it’s a pivotal point for us, especially in our position, to be successful. So I’ve spent a little bit more extra time on some fundamentals, just trying to get it right so that on Sundays, it comes naturally. Just trying to get more reps at it. I’m feeling more comfortable, but I’ve got to continue that.”